AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Chairman Cho Develops Vietnam as Key Base for Sustainable Management

PRNewswire September 11, 2024

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Hyosung Chairman Cho Hyun-joon is fostering Vietnam as Hyosung’s global strategic base through continuous investment.

Since Hyosung first moved to Vietnam in 2007, it has been growing together with the Vietnamese economy. Hyosung has invested a total of $3.5 billion and established approximately six production subsidiaries across the country. In 2007, Hyosung established its first Vietnamese subsidiary in Nhon Trach Industrial Park in Dong Nai Province, near Ho Chi Minh City, followed by the Dong Nai subsidiary on an adjacent site in 2015.

Currently, Hyosung produces spandex, heavy electrical equipment, and other products in Vietnam. The spandex plant in Vietnam, as a single factory, holds the largest production capacity among Hyosung’s global production bases.

Continuous Investment in Vietnam and Expansion of Sustainable Business Based on DX

Chairman Cho plans to continue increasing investments, considering Vietnam as a priority for expanding Hyosung’s global production base. Hyosung intends to lease additional land in the southern region of Vietnam to establish an integrated production system for the textile business, covering everything from raw materials to final products.

Additionally, Hyosung is reviewing various investment options to prepare for the proliferation of infrastructure investment in Vietnam, including the supply of power equipment, urban infrastructure facilities, IT infrastructure, and fintech.

In particular, the company plans to accelerate digital transformation (DX) by converting the Vietnamese production base into a smart factory. It also plans to expand sustainable businesses, such as the recycled fiber business.

Chairman Cho Hyun-joon, utilizing his accumulated expertise in business, plans to build a foundation for sustainable development by establishing a business environment that keeps up to global carbon neutrality and climate change standards.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/chairman-cho-develops-vietnam-as-key-base-for-sustainable-management-302245029.html

SOURCE Hyosung Corporation

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.