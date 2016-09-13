AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vantiva Unveils ONYX, its latest Smart Media Device with Advanced AI Capabilities at IBC 2024

PRNewswire September 12, 2024

This high-end Wi-Fi 6 enabled set-top box opens door for range of AI uses cases including event detection within video and image enhancement

PARIS, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI), a global technology leader enabling NSPs to connect consumers worldwide, today introduced the ONYX 4K Ultra HD Android TV set-top box, the latest AI-enabled platform to be launched by Vantiva. Equipped with an extremely powerful 40K quad-core processor and featuring a 4 TOPS NPU, the ONYX STB is one of the first to incorporate innovative AI capabilities that open the door to numerous next-generation use cases including identifying and locating specific events in video (event detection within video) and image enhancement features such as sharpening (super resolution) or decreasing grain (advanced denoising). The ONYX will be demonstrated at IBC 2024 in Hall 1, Level 2, Balcony Suite 1.BS21, Rai, Amsterdam, Sept. 13 – 16.

“The expansion of AI technology into video delivery is driving further innovations and is set to completely transform the home entertainment sector,” said Leopold Diouf, Senior Vice President of the Product Division at Vantiva. “As the central hub of the home entertainment ecosystem, intelligent set-top boxes, like ONYX, play a crucial role in this AI revolution, enabling the integration of new added value services, such as predictive maintenance and enhanced security for NSPs and more personalized content for consumers. Furthermore, as ONYX supports HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby® Vision formats, end-users will be able to enjoy a more immersive video experience.”

With the latest, most efficient and highest-performing dual-band Wi-Fi 6 technology, the ONYX allows for video streaming over Wi-Fi with support for IPTV and Over-the-Top (OTT) services such as Netflix, Hulu and Disney Plus. This allows more flexibility and mobility in the placement of the STB. The ONYX is running on Android TV 14 software and is ready for RDK as the bootloader can support both standards. The device is equipped with a quad-core processor, a powerful NPU, Bluetooth 5.2 LE technology and supports the latest Video Codecs H.266/VVC. This makes it a future-proof platform for enhanced services and data analytics features.

The ONYX will have the option for Far Field Voice (FFV) control with up to four microphones. This enables the end-user to have a true ‘lie-back’ experience where they will only need their voice to search or control the volume without having to find and press a button on the remote control. FFV will effectively incorporate smart assistant features into the STB and complement AI functionality as Large Language Models continue to evolve. Vantiva has designed this platform with flexibility in mind so it can be configured to suit the requirements of operators.

The ONYX casing is designed with recycled plastics and uses a USB-C power connector to maximize the re-use of power supply units. Additionally, the Bluetooth 5.2 LE technology enhances audio quality and manages power consumption more effectively, resulting in longer battery life for Bluetooth devices. 

