CICC Attends the 9th Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong, Actively Contributing to New Quality Productive Forces Development and Promoting High-Quality “Belt and Road” Cooperation

BEIJING, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On September 11th, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council successfully opened the 9th Belt and Road Summit. China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC) participated as a strategic partner. Chen Liang, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Management Committee of CICC, attended the summit and delivered the opening remarks at the keynote luncheon. Wang Shuguang, Member of the CICC Management Committee and Head of the Investment Banking Department also attended the summit.

The theme of this year’s summit is “Building a connected, innovative and green Belt & Road. John Lee Ka-chiu, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong SAR, and Dr. Peter Lam Kin Ngok, Chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, delivered speeches at the opening ceremony.

At the thematic luncheon titled “Towards an Innovative and Sustainable Future”, Chen Liang delivered a speech that underscored the global acceleration of the technological revolution and industrial transformation. These developments have injected fresh momentum and vitality into the global economy and capital markets. He highlighted China’s role in advancing the development of high-quality productive forces, with sectors such as technological innovation, smart manufacturing, and green industries playing pivotal roles in driving economic growth.

He noted that technological innovation also relies on financial support, in particular direct financing from the capital market. “Through the formation of a virtuous cycle of ‘Technology-Industry-Finance’, where original and disruptive technological innovations can be commercialized and industrialized, we create new values that benefit economic and social development and the progress of human civilization,” Chen mentioned.

During the Summit, CICC and the Kazakhstan Investment Development Fund (KIDF) Management Company Ltd. signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). Through the MOU, CICC and KIDF have established a framework for promoting bilateral exchange and cooperation on mutually beneficial investment opportunities, while making a joint commitment to a long-term and strategic partnership.

As an investment bank with Chinese roots and international vision, CICC has established strong presence in major financial centers, such as Hong Kong SAR, New York, London, Singapore, Frankfurt, and Tokyo. In recent years, CICC has made great efforts to strengthen ties with the Belt and Road Initiative countries and regions, including Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Looking ahead, CICC will continue to leverage its knowhow in investment, investment banking, and research, to assist Chinese enterprises in cross-border investment and financing activities, facilitate continued capital flow into China, support the joint construction of industrial chains, and strengthen capital market connectivity, and make greater contributions to the high-quality “Belt and Road” cooperation.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/cicc-attends-the-9th-belt-and-road-summit-in-hong-kong-actively-contributing-to-new-quality-productive-forces-development-and-promoting-high-quality-belt-and-road-cooperation-302245173.html

SOURCE China International Capital Corporation Limited