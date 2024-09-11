AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

CICC Attends the 9th Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong, Actively Contributing to New Quality Productive Forces Development and Promoting High-Quality “Belt and Road” Cooperation

PRNewswire September 11, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On September 11th, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council successfully opened the 9th Belt and Road Summit. China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC) participated as a strategic partner. Chen Liang, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Management Committee of CICC, attended the summit and delivered the opening remarks at the keynote luncheon. Wang Shuguang, Member of the CICC Management Committee and Head of the Investment Banking Department also attended the summit.

The theme of this year’s summit is “Building a connected, innovative and green Belt & Road. John Lee Ka-chiu, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong SAR, and Dr. Peter Lam Kin Ngok, Chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, delivered speeches at the opening ceremony.

At the thematic luncheon titled “Towards an Innovative and Sustainable Future”, Chen Liang delivered a speech that underscored the global acceleration of the technological revolution and industrial transformation. These developments have injected fresh momentum and vitality into the global economy and capital markets. He highlighted China’s role in advancing the development of high-quality productive forces, with sectors such as technological innovation, smart manufacturing, and green industries playing pivotal roles in driving economic growth.

He noted that technological innovation also relies on financial support, in particular direct financing from the capital market. “Through the formation of a virtuous cycle of ‘Technology-Industry-Finance’, where original and disruptive technological innovations can be commercialized and industrialized, we create new values that benefit economic and social development and the progress of human civilization,” Chen mentioned.

During the Summit, CICC and the Kazakhstan Investment Development Fund (KIDF) Management Company Ltd. signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). Through the MOU, CICC and KIDF have established a framework for promoting bilateral exchange and cooperation on mutually beneficial investment opportunities, while making a joint commitment to a long-term and strategic partnership.

As an investment bank with Chinese roots and international vision, CICC has established strong presence in major financial centers, such as Hong Kong SAR, New York, London, Singapore, Frankfurt, and Tokyo. In recent years, CICC has made great efforts to strengthen ties with the Belt and Road Initiative countries and regions, including Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Looking ahead, CICC will continue to leverage its knowhow in investment, investment banking, and research, to assist Chinese enterprises in cross-border investment and financing activities, facilitate continued capital flow into China, support the joint construction of industrial chains, and strengthen capital market connectivity, and make greater contributions to the high-quality “Belt and Road” cooperation.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/cicc-attends-the-9th-belt-and-road-summit-in-hong-kong-actively-contributing-to-new-quality-productive-forces-development-and-promoting-high-quality-belt-and-road-cooperation-302245173.html

SOURCE China International Capital Corporation Limited

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.