  • joint venture

Instant Nodes arrives in the USA with Global Payments Giant, Paddle Partnership

PRNewswire September 12, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Instant Nodes is thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with global payment giant, Paddle. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies as both firms join forces to deliver unparalleled on-ramp and off-ramp solutions to the USA market and beyond.

As a leader in blockchain and decentralised solutions, Instant Nodes has strived to provide innovative and efficient services to our customers. Now, with the integration of Paddle, we are set to revolutionise how our services are delivered and monetised.

Why Paddle?

Paddle’s comprehensive platform is designed to handle all aspects of global payments complexity, from subscription management to payment processing. Their expertise in managing complex billing scenarios and ensuring smooth transactions aligns perfectly with our vision at Instant Nodes.

Instant Nodes can leverage Paddle’s technology and tax compliance solutions to streamline operations, enhance customer satisfaction, and develop cutting-edge blockchain solutions.

The Benefits of Our Partnership

This partnership is poised to bring numerous benefits to our clients. With Paddle’s seamless payment infrastructure, Instant Nodes can offer more flexible and efficient billing options, making it easier for clients to access and pay for our services.

Paddle’s robust analytics and reporting tools will provide us with valuable insights into our revenue streams, enabling us to make data-driven decisions to further improve our offerings.

A Word from Our Leaders

Ilgar Alekperov, Founder of Instant Nodes, shared his excitement:

Partnering with Paddle is a game-changer for us. Their advanced payments infrastructure platform will not only simplify our billing processes and tax compliance but also enhance our overall service delivery. We believe this collaboration will drive significant growth and allow us to better serve our clients with innovative blockchain solutions.

Dylan Yepes at Paddle also commented:

“We are delighted to partner with Instant Nodes, a company that is at the forefront of blockchain innovation. Our platform is designed to handle the complexities of global payments and billing, and we are confident that Instant Nodes’ customers will greatly benefit from the streamlined processes and enhanced payment experiences we offer.”

To start deploying nodes, visit https://instantnodes.io/

About Instant Nodes 
Instant Nodes is an RPC solution which is focused on building data integrity in digital assets blockchains.

X: https://x.com/InstantNodes | Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/instantnodes/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2502769/Instant_Nodes.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/instant-nodes-arrives-in-the-usa-with-global-payments-giant-paddle-partnership-302245322.html

