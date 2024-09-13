AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
China Telecom Global Officially Launches AI and Security Innovation Centers

PRNewswire September 13, 2024

HONG KONG, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, China Telecom Global successfully held the inauguration ceremony for its Artificial Intelligence Innovation Center and Security Business Innovation Center in Hong Kong. The establishment of the Artificial Intelligence Innovation Center in collaboration with China Telecom Artificial Intelligence Company and the Security Business Innovation Center with China Telecom Security Company represents a significant step in implementing China Telecom’s strategy for high-quality development, building new productive forces, and advancing its cloud and digital transformation initiatives.

China Telecom Global aims to seize strategic opportunities presented by the country’s high-level opening-up policy. The company is committed to proactive innovation and transformation, fully implementing its international business strategy and the requirements for high-quality international business development. It is focused on accelerating business innovation and structural optimization to drive the growth of international operations, positioning them as a key growth engine for China Telecom.

The establishment of the Artificial Intelligence Innovation Center and Security Business Innovation Center at China Telecom Global will further integrate and coordinate internal and external resources, promoting the overseas deployment of China Telecom’s mature capabilities in artificial intelligence and security. This initiative will leverage the synergistic advantages of China Telecom’s cross-border operations and innovative product capabilities, injecting new vitality into the company’s international innovation development and providing fresh impetus for the growth of its international business.

Moreover, the centers will focus on cutting-edge technology research and promote overseas industry-academia-research collaboration, aiming to create a training hub for artificial intelligence and security talent. This effort will contribute significantly to Hong Kong’s development as an international innovation and technology center and support the growth of the digital economy in the Special Administrative Region.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Liang Baojun, President and COO of China Telecommunications Corporation, as well as heads of relevant departments, and employee representatives from China Telecom.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/china-telecom-global-officially-launches-ai-and-security-innovation-centers-302247355.html

SOURCE China Telecom Global

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

