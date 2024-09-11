China Telecom Global participated in the 9th “Belt and Road Summit”

HONG KONG, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On September 11, 2024, the 9th “Belt and Road Summit” grandly held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. As a platinum sponsor, China Telecom Global showcased its comprehensive strengths and significant achievements along the Belt and Road Initiative under the theme “Integrated Cloud and Network for a Smarter Belt & Road.” The presentation highlighted the exciting stories of how cloud-network integration empowers enterprises on their Silk Road journey, focusing on the renewal and upgrade of China Telecom’s overseas mobile business. The company conveyed its beautiful vision of contributing to the construction of the “Digital Silk Road” through world-class digital intelligence technology services.

Deepening the Silk Road: Global Services and Inclusive Digital Practices

During the event, China Telecom Global set up a themed exhibition titled “Integrated Cloud and Network for a Smarter Belt & Road,” divided into three main sections: “Company Brand and Global Infrastructure Capability,” “Integrated Cloud and Network Empowering Enterprises on the Silk Road,” and “Oversea Mobile Services Upgrade.”

The exhibition emphasized strong connections through infrastructure, highlighted the “Cloud Engine” as a smart enabler across seas, showcased global benchmark cases of “Quality Service,” and presented the “New Start” of overseas mobile business as a breakthrough. This comprehensive display illustrated China Telecom’s extensive efforts over more than twenty years along the Silk Road.

Since establishing its first overseas office in 2000, and with the launch of Tiantong Satellite Services in Hong Kong in 2024, China Telecom has steadily advanced its international operations. Over the past two decades, the company has actively built a high-quality foundational network covering countries and regions along the Belt and Road Initiative, increasing its efforts in new infrastructure development and continuously strengthening its layout of core resources such as overseas cloud services, networks, and data centers.

To date, China Telecom has established branches in 53 countries and regions worldwide, with its business scope extending across Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East and Africa.

At the event, attendees could explore in detail the private cloud solution tailored by China Telecom for a major automotive company in Indonesia, the smart network infrastructure built for a complex large-scale smelting park, and the national key project “Digital Mali” developed for Africa, among other initiatives.

Along the Belt and Road Initiative, China Telecom’s services reach not only the Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa but also extend into Europe, where the company has accumulated rich experience and case studies in areas such as the Internet of Vehicles and manufacturing. These vivid examples showcase China Telecom’s commitment to bringing Chinese digital practices to the international stage, promoting global inclusivity with its service standards and intelligent capabilities.

Integrated Cloud Intelligence: Supporting Global Expansion with a Comprehensive Service System

On the first day of the event, Liu Ye, Senior Solutions Consultant at China Telecom Global, delivered an engaging speech titled “Leading Your Overseas Digitalization.” She reflected on China Telecom’s journey in international expansion and highlighted the company’s global regional capabilities.

Through various case studies, Liu vividly illustrated China Telecom’s achievements and contributions along the Belt and Road Initiative. She provided a comprehensive overview of the advantages of the digital foundation and intelligent solutions that China Telecom Global has built to support enterprises in their international ventures.

In alignment with this, China Telecom showcased its robust global cloud and network digital intelligence service system. As a world-class digital technology service provider, China Telecom leverages its cloud-network integration advantages to continuously enhance its intelligent, comprehensive digital information infrastructure capabilities. This includes promoting “high-speed ubiquity, integrated terrestrial and space solutions, cloud-network convergence, intelligent agility, green low-carbon initiatives, and secure controllability.”

With a full-link architecture comprising “resources + platforms + products + applications,” China Telecom has developed an integrated global cloud-network digital intelligence service system known as “Cloud Network Digital Security.”

At the resource layer, China Telecom has developed an overseas intelligent computing cloud that integrates cloud intelligence and training, while also coordinating with cloud-network edge computing. This includes the construction of a high-bandwidth, low-latency international backbone network, promoting the full optical, flat, and intelligent transformation of international networks to strengthen the global intelligent computing infrastructure.

At the platform layer, China Telecom focuses on five key areas: business, technology, operations, data, and security. This has led to the establishment of a stable, flexible, and secure cloud-network integration central platform, continuously advancing the deep integration of 5G, cloud networks, ubiquitous intelligent terminals, and platform applications.

At the product layer, China Telecom accelerates the innovation of cutting-edge technologies and breakthroughs in new business areas such as “cloud, network, data, intelligence, security, and quantum,” forming a series of specialized and innovative product matrices to provide efficient and resource-conserving services to global clients.

At the application layer, China Telecom targets key industries such as finance, the internet, IT, government services, and retail, offering professional and reliable one-stop solutions. These solutions provide critical support and feasible pathways for the deep digital transformation of new business models and requirements within these sectors.

Overseas Services: Renewed Upgrades for a Shared Dream of the Digital Silk Road Journey

As China deepens its integration into the global economy, the high-quality international expansion of Chinese enterprises has emerged as a new focus of globalization, particularly along the Belt and Road Initiative, which has sparked a wave of cooperation between China and other countries.

To better serve overseas mobile users and meet diverse communication needs, China Telecom has upgraded its overseas mobile business. This “new connection” drives a “new start,” with the construction of an integrated network based on the Tiantong Satellite System, which innovatively introduces direct satellite connection services for mobile phones. Additionally, the company has meticulously developed the “Three Regions Connected” mobile service in the Greater Bay Area, providing a seamless connectivity experience among mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

In May of 2024, China Telecom officially launched its direct satellite connection service in Hong Kong, marking a key milestone in the overseas operation of the Tiantong Satellite System. With its wide coverage, strong communication capabilities, and no service blind spots, the Tiantong Satellite excels in scenarios such as maritime communication and emergency rescue.

China Telecom Global views this new port as a starting point to focus on key Belt and Road directions, particularly in Southeast Asia and South Asia, and aims to jointly promote Tiantong satellite services to a broader global user base.

At the same time, China Telecom Global has developed the “Three Regions Unified Experience” mobile service for the Greater Bay Area, allowing users to have one SIM card with three numbers online simultaneously. This service provides seamless connectivity among mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau, catering to those who frequently travel and communicate between these regions.

This not only offers significant convenience to ordinary consumers but also effectively supports high-level external openness, promoting the formation of a new development pattern that emphasizes domestic circulation while facilitating the mutual promotion of domestic and international dual circulation.

Looking ahead, China Telecom Global will leverage its position in Hong Kong, collaborate with the Greater Bay Area, support overseas expansion, and serve global markets. The company will continually upgrade its digital intelligent information services based on cloud-network integration. Guided by the Belt and Road Initiative, China Telecom aims to Integrated Cloud and Network for a Smarter Belt & Road,” integrated cloud and network for a smarter Belt & Road, and lead the way in the digital Silk Road journey, jointly creating a new chapter in the global digital economy.

