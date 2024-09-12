AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

ABI Research Webinar Media Alert: The Telematics Revolution

PRNewswire September 12, 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — 

2024 Logo

WHAT:
The Telematics Revolution: Upgrade Your Connectivity for Maximum Performance and Compliance webinar. This webinar – rooted in a recent telematics-focused report by global technology intelligence firm ABI Research – will focus on how new technology, new use cases, and market conditions are changing the requirements for connectivity in the growing fleet management market.

WHEN: 
Date: October 1, 2024
Time: 11 a.m. ET
Duration: 45 minutes, including question-and-answer session

WHO:
Presented by ABI Research’s Principal Analyst Adhish Luitel and Senior Analyst Elizabeth Stokes and floLIVE’s President, Americas Curtis Govan.

WHY:
The telematics space is rapidly evolving, building on strong use cases like track and trace to incorporate newer technologies that vastly expand the benefits of efficiency, cost-savings, safety, and regulatory compliance. From low power to 5G, Multi-IMSI and eSIM, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning – fleet IoT can significantly benefit from this tech-driven wave of digital transformation over the next decade. 

But as use cases within fleet are gaining more traction and further developing, traditional approaches to connectivity simply can’t keep up. Roaming, legacy platforms, multi-provider, and logistically cumbersome approaches detract from success and create unnecessary complexities. 

Which Topics Will Be Covered:

  • The evolution of use cases and technologies within telematics
  • What approaches are available to enterprises when seeking connectivity
  • How future telematics markets demand new approaches to connectivity and management

HOW TO REGISTER:
Click here to register or visit https://abi.link/TelematicsWebinar 

WHAT ELSE?
To access the full report on which this webinar is based, The Future of Fleet Management: Expanding Use Cases and Connectivity Requirements, download it here: https://abi.link/fleet.

Contact Info

Global
Deborah Petrara
Tel: +1.516.624.2558
pr@abiresearch.com

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology solution providers and end-market companies. We serve as the bridge that seamlessly connects these two segments by providing exclusive research and expert guidance to drive successful technology implementations and deliver strategies proven to attract and retain customers.

ABI Research是一家全球性的技术情报公司，拥有得天独厚的优势，充当终端市场公司和技术解决方案提供商之间的桥梁，通过提供独家研究和专业性指导，推动成功的技术实施和提供经证明可吸引和留住客户的战略，无缝连接这两大主体。

For more information about ABI Research’s services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/abi-research-webinar-media-alert-the-telematics-revolution-302245871.html

SOURCE ABI Research

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.