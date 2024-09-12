ABI Research Webinar Media Alert: The Telematics Revolution

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ —

The Telematics Revolution: Upgrade Your Connectivity for Maximum Performance and Compliance webinar. This webinar – rooted in a recent telematics-focused report by global technology intelligence firm ABI Research – will focus on how new technology, new use cases, and market conditions are changing the requirements for connectivity in the growing fleet management market.

Date: October 1, 2024

Time: 11 a.m. ET

Duration: 45 minutes, including question-and-answer session

Presented by ABI Research’s Principal Analyst Adhish Luitel and Senior Analyst Elizabeth Stokes and floLIVE’s President, Americas Curtis Govan.

The telematics space is rapidly evolving, building on strong use cases like track and trace to incorporate newer technologies that vastly expand the benefits of efficiency, cost-savings, safety, and regulatory compliance. From low power to 5G, Multi-IMSI and eSIM, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning – fleet IoT can significantly benefit from this tech-driven wave of digital transformation over the next decade.

But as use cases within fleet are gaining more traction and further developing, traditional approaches to connectivity simply can’t keep up. Roaming, legacy platforms, multi-provider, and logistically cumbersome approaches detract from success and create unnecessary complexities.

The evolution of use cases and technologies within telematics

What approaches are available to enterprises when seeking connectivity

How future telematics markets demand new approaches to connectivity and management

Click here to register or visit https://abi.link/TelematicsWebinar

To access the full report on which this webinar is based, The Future of Fleet Management: Expanding Use Cases and Connectivity Requirements, download it here: https://abi.link/fleet.

