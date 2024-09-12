Cloudera Launches Private Link Network for Secure, Internet-Free Cloud Connectivity

New updates address growing data demands for industries with stringent compliance requirements

Private Link Network will be showcased during EVOLVE24 in Dubai on September 12

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Cloudera , the only true hybrid platform for data, analytics and AI, today launched Cloudera Private Link Network to address critical data security and privacy concerns for highly regulated organizations with strict internal data security policies. Cloudera Private Link Network provides secure, private connectivity from customer workloads to the Cloudera Control Plane, ensuring that data does not traverse the public Internet.

Organizations in industries such as finance, healthcare and pharmaceuticals often face privacy challenges because providers often cannot guarantee that traffic between tenants, even within the same cloud, will not traverse the Internet and risk data exposure. Cloudera Private Link Network helps to solve these challenges by providing a unified, cross-cloud private connectivity service, enabling enterprises to securely manage data-intensive workloads across multiple cloud environments through a single, specialized network.

Cloudera Private Link Network integrates across major cloud providers by utilizing existing cloud provider services like AWS PrivateLink and Azure Private Link and other network infrastructure such as multi-cloud connectivity. This setup extends secure data transfer across multiple cloud environments, to enable consistent security and streamlined management. Customers can efficiently self-serve and provision services using the Cloudera Command Line Interface.

“Cloudera Private Link Network is purpose-built and managed by Cloudera to address enterprise privacy and connectivity concerns. By offloading the management of Private Link Network to Cloudera, it will both lower TCO for your organization and free up valuable resources, allowing you to focus on strategic business initiatives,” said Dipto Chakravarty, Chief Product Officer at Cloudera. “By managing data integrity and trustworthiness throughout the architecture, we help enterprises safeguard sensitive customer data.”

“As organizations move to cross-cloud deployments, they expect to drastically reduce the complexity of multi-platform configurations to a point that they should only have to specify private link network endpoints between their control plane and the data planes,” said industry analyst, Sanjeev Mohan. “Private Link Network helps enterprises protect their data more effectively and easily leverage disparate clouds to reduce total cost of ownership. This advancement further establishes Cloudera as a leader in providing secure, cross-cloud connectivity for metadata management.”

Cloudera Private Link Network will be on display at Cloudera EVOLVE Dubai , taking place September 12, 2024, at the Museum of the Future. Attendees will see the power of Cloudera Private Link Network firsthand and gain insights into the real-world experiences of leading-edge companies from around the globe.

For more information on how Cloudera Private Link Network addresses the growing need for secure, private data connectivity across increasingly complex multi-cloud environments, visit our recent blog .

About Cloudera

Cloudera is the only true hybrid platform for data, analytics, and AI. With 100x more data under management than other cloud-only vendors, Cloudera empowers global enterprises to transform data of all types, on any public or private cloud, into valuable, trusted insights. Our open data lakehouse delivers scalable and secure data management with portable cloud-native analytics, enabling customers to bring GenAI models to their data while maintaining privacy and ensuring responsible, reliable AI deployments. The world’s largest brands in financial services, insurance, media, manufacturing, and government rely on Cloudera to use their data to solve what once seemed impossible—today and in the future.

To learn more, visit Cloudera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X . Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

