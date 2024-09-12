AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
TCEB and VISA Unveil Exclusive MICE Privileges Campaign

PRNewswire September 12, 2024

Discover the Enchanting Allure of Thailand’s Premier MICE Experiences with Exclusive Benefits through the “Thailand MICE Visa Prepaid Card”

BANGKOK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), in collaboration with Visa, T2P Co., Ltd., and Central Group, launched the “Thailand MICE Privileges” campaign to promote Thailand’s MICE industry through the “Thailand MICE Visa Prepaid Card.” The card offers exclusive benefits to MICE travelers and SME operators, including vouchers for shopping at Central and Robinson Department Stores, a 17% discount on accommodation at Centara Hotels & Resorts, 15% off limousine services, 10% off dining, up to 60% off transportation, free airport luggage storage twice a year, one free luggage delivery annually, and up to 25% off hotel stays. The campaign launch took place at Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit.

Mr. Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, President of TCEB, said, “TCEB is dedicated to positioning Thailand as a premier business event destination and a high value-added hub for global travelers. The ‘Thailand MICE Privileges’ campaign, in collaboration with partners, offers exclusive benefits through the Thailand MICE Visa Prepaid Card. This prepaid VISA card is tailored for international and domestic business travelers and SME operators, enhancing the MICE travel experience and encouraging increased spending and longer stays in Thailand.”

TCEB aims to have 30,000 cardholders by 2025, with a 5% increase in per trip spending. The bureau expects the combined spending of domestic and overseas MICE travelers to reach THB 200 billion, contributing THB 400 billion to the economy and elevating Thailand as a high value-added destination.

Mr. Punnamas Vichitkulwongsa, Country Manager for Visa Thailand, added, “We’re thrilled to partner with TCEB to launch this prepaid commercial card. As commercial card payments grow, this solution helps businesses of all sizes digitize payments. Our collaboration reflects Visa’s commitment to enhancing financial access for B2B operations and fostering sustainable economic growth.”

The Thailand MICE Visa Prepaid Card has a THB 350 issuance fee and can be topped up via the Deep Pocket app. It is accepted wherever VISA is used and offers a variety of exclusive benefits.

For more information, visit www.businesseventsthailand.com/en/thailandmicevisaprepaidcard or contact Call Center 1105.

#ThailandMICEVisaPrepaidCard #ThailandMICEPrivileges #MICE #TCEB #VISA

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/tceb-and-visa-unveil-exclusive-mice-privileges-campaign-302246044.html

SOURCE Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB)

