AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Xinhua Silk Road: 2024 Asian Rowing U-19&U-23 Championships kicks off in NE. China’s Shenyang

PRNewswire September 12, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The 2024 Asian Rowing U-19&U-23 Championships kicked off on Wednesday in Shenyang, northeast China’s Liaoning Province for the first time, and will last till Saturday.

Hosted by the Asian Rowing Federation and jointly organized by the Chinese Rowing Association and the Shenyang Sports Bureau, the event attracts youth rowing teams from 19 countries and regions, including China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Iran, Iraq, India, Kuwait, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Vietnam, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Myanmar, etc.

The teams will compete on the Hunhe River, a beautiful still water track in Shenyang.

The theme of the event is seeing the world through rowing, which is not just a tribute to the spirit of rowing, but also means that young rowers across Asia will pursue their dreams, show themselves and connect to the world through the rowing competition.

Participating in such an international event is a good opportunity for young rowers to refine rowing skills and learn to persevere in challenges, respect and cooperate with others, which will be a valuable asset in life, said a contestant.

Relying on Hunhe River, Shenyang has been vigorously promoting the integration of rowing sports with city views, with the aim to build itself into a rowing capital.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/342090.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.