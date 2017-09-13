Tencent Music Entertainment Group Launches Global Music Outreach Initiative

Singapore Kicks Off the First Stop of TME’s Music Journey to the World



SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On September 11, 2024, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) announced the launch of its Global Music Outreach Initiative, which will bring together talented Chinese music artists and their works to be showcased on prominent stages worldwide. The initiative will kickstart in Singapore from September 13 to 17, beginning a broader series of music and industry exchange activities around the world, including overseas performances, international music creation exchanges, and discussions on future industry development. As Chinese culture continues to capture global attention, TME aims to leverage its platform and technological strengths to open up new international markets for Chinese artists, enhancing their global presence and creating fresh opportunities for industry growth.

The Singapore leg of TME’s Global Music Outreach Initiative marks a major step in introducing Chinese music to the world. Set against the Singapore Grand Prix Season (GPSS), TME will present live performances by prominent Chinese acts—Liu Lian, Liu Binhao, Lu Zhengting, Qian Runyu, and the band Sir Deer—while also hosting music sessions, campus visits, and industry forums. These high-profile events are designed to highlight the distinct and compelling qualities of Chinese music to a global audience.

In conjunction with these activities, TME will also take part in the Asia-Pacific music forum, Music Matters, demonstrating its commitment to exploring new opportunities and driving conversations about global music trends. Additionally, Chinese musicians will engage with students and faculty at local universities, fostering meaningful cultural exchanges. This broader engagement underscores the initiative’s aim to expand the reach and influence of Chinese music.

As part of its groundbreaking Global Music Outreach Initiative, TME has teamed up with People’s Daily, a prominent voice in Chinese media, to create the theme song “Hear It,” featuring the first-ever collaboration between Chinese singer-songwriter Tia Ray and Additionally, a special version of “So This Is the Sea” will be released the same day on TME’s platforms, including QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music, celebrating the spirit of cultural exchange through music.

Underscoring TME’s dedication to elevating Chinese music on the global stage and redefining its international presence, the Global Music Outreach Initiative is committed to showcasing the talents of Chinese artists while fostering cultural exchange between China and the world. After its debut in Singapore, the initiative will expand to other countries and regions, furthering TME’s mission to share the vibrant and multifaceted nature of Chinese music with audiences worldwide.

