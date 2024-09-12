AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
GP Bullhound Announces Shortlist for the 2024 Allstars Awards

PRNewswire September 13, 2024

Celebrating the successes and achievements within Europe’s tech universe

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Celebrating the pulse of Europe’s tech scene, GP Bullhound is excited to announce the shortlist for the 2024 Allstars Awards! Now in its 22nd year, this iconic event brings together the movers and shakers of the global tech world – from founders and investors to the key players behind the scenes – casting a spotlight on the innovators reshaping the future of European tech.

GP Bullhound Allstars Awards - Celebrating the successes and achievements within Europe’s tech universe.

Past winners have included leading companies like Revolut, Index Ventures, EcoVadis, Francisco Partners, along with pioneering individuals like Daniel Ek, Founder & CEO of Spotify, and Maria Raga, CEO of Depop.

Get ready to celebrate excellence across 11 categories, as the industry’s top talent competes for the Allstars Awards. This year’s categories include:

  • Entrepreneur of the Year
  • Exit of the Year
  • Growth & Buyout Fund of the Year
  • Investor of the Year
  • Young Entrepreneur of the Year
  • VC of the Year
  • Service Provider of the Year
  • Tech4Good
  • Allstar Company Challenge
  • Digital Innovation in Art
  • Allstars Hall of Fame

Additionally, the 2024 Allstars Awards will include the Allstar Company Challenge, where some of Europe’s most prominent Growth-Stage technology companies will pitch their innovations to a panel of investors. The event will also feature a keynote speech, “Strive: 8 Steps to Find Your Awesome” by tennis champion, entrepreneur and best-selling author Venus Williams.

“We are honoured to recognise the outstanding nominees for the 2024 Allstars Awards. These organisations and individuals have been at the forefront of industry breakthroughs, enabling the next wave of AI and exemplifying leadership in driving global progress towards a more impactful future,” said Manish Madhvani, Co-founder and Managing Partner at GP Bullhound.

This year’s ceremony will be held on 10 October 2024 at the HERE at Outernet in London.

Visit www.gpbullhound.com/allstars to view the full list of nominees.

In line with GP Bullhound’s commitment to social responsibility, the event will support Working Options, an organisation dedicated to empowering young people by helping them develop employability and life skills. For more information, please visit https://workingoptions.org.uk.

For press inquiries, contact: press@gpbullhound.com. For table sales and event inquiries, contact: jade.williams@gpbullhound.com.

About GP Bullhound

GP Bullhound is a leading technology advisory and investment firm, providing transaction advice and capital to the world’s best entrepreneurs and founders. Founded in 1999 in London and Menlo Park, the firm today has 12 offices spanning Europe and the US. For more information, please visit www.gpbullhound.com.

GP Bullhound Logo

SOURCE GP Bullhound

