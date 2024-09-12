AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

SDAIA and ICESCO Launch Riyadh Charter for AI in the Islamic World

PRNewswire September 12, 2024

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) and the Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA), in cooperation with the Saudi National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, launched the Riyadh Charter for AI in the Islamic World to prepare a comprehensive framework for developing AI technologies in line with Islamic values and principles, promoting sustainable development, and increasing international cooperation.

The launch took place during a session entitled ‘Strategic Governance of AI between Legislation and Ethics – ICESCO,’ during the third edition of the Global AI Summit (GAIN). Participants of the session included His Excellency Dr. Salem bin Mohammed Al-Malik, Director General of ICESCO; His Excellency Dr. Abdullah bin Sharaf Al-Ghamdi, Chairman of SDAIA; His Excellency Sami bin Abdullah Muqeem, Vice President of SDAIA; His Excellency Dr. Issam bin Abdullah Al-Waqeet, Director of the National Information Center; and His Excellency Al-Rabdi bin Fahd Al-Rabdi, Director of the National Data Management Office at SDAIA.

The Charter contributes to developing AI ethics, and encourages governments, policy makers, research centers, and international organizations in the Islamic world to exchange ideas and experiences on the future of these advanced applications and employ them in a manner consistent with globally shared human values.

The launch of this Charter comes as part of SDAIA’s efforts to forge partnerships with international institutions to leverage advanced technologies such as AI in the pursuit of furthering holistic development of societies. This aligns with the authority’s role as the national reference for all initiatives related to data and AI that contribute to the Kingdom’s digital transformation journey.

 

SOURCE Saudi Data & Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA)

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.