AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Pylontech US Showcases at RE+ 2024

PRNewswire September 13, 2024

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Pylontech US made a strong presence at RE+ 2024, North America’s largest clean energy expo, held this week in Anaheim, California.

Following years of growth, Pylontech accelerated its localization strategy last year, achieving a significant milestone by establishing a local subsidiary in Dallas earlier this year. This move marks a breakthrough in the U.S. market, reinforcing the company’s commitment to create and share values with its global customers and partners.

(PRNewsfoto/Pylontech)

Winnie Wei, General Manager of Pylontech US, spoke with International Alliance for Battery and Energy Storage about the company’s strategic developments in the U.S. market. Winnie outlined Pylontech’s business development, emphasizing the company’s extensive R&D capabilities and experience in both residential and commercial/industrial energy storage sectors, particularly in Europe. “We believe energy storage makes an impact, and greater value can be realized through partnerships. As the world’s second-largest energy storage market, the U.S. offers immense potential and innovative business opportunities. We are excited to welcome more local talent and partners to work together to maximize the value of energy storage.”

In addition to its new subsidiary, Pylontech demonstrated its readiness for the U.S. market in several ways at RE+ 2024. The company announced that its residential energy storage product, Force H3, has been granted UL9540B VOC certification, making Pylontech the first Chinese company to achieve this recognition. This confirms that Pylontech’s residential products meet the latest fire safety technical standards. The company also released a white paper on Commercial & Industrial Energy Storage System Safety, sharing its insights and best practices for ensuring safety in energy storage systems.

(PRNewsfoto/Pylontech)

“Our vision is to energize billions with smarter power. We aim to blend our expertise with local knowledge in the U.S. to deliver more value to customers towards a sustainable future,” said Winnie Wei.

SOURCE Pylontech

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.