Flipster Launches Season 1 of Spark Rewards: Boost trades & USDT balance for more rewards

PRNewswire September 12, 2024

WARSAW, Poland, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Flipster, a fast-growing crypto derivatives trading platform, is excited to announce the launch of Season 1 of its Spark Rewards Program. During the month-long program, users can earn loyalty points called Sparks through their trading activities, with multipliers on Sparks earned based on their USDT balance, culminating in a grand mystery prize reveal after the season ends.

Flipster Launches Season 1 of Spark Rewards (PRNewsfoto/Flipster)

The More Sparks, The Greater the Reward

Season 1 of the Spark Rewards Program is designed to reward Flipster’s most active and loyal users. Both new and existing users who have completed the identity verification process are automatically enrolled into the program, where they can start earning Sparks.

Users can earn Spark points automatically through their trading activities, with a multiplier applied on Sparks earned based on their average hourly USDT wallet balance. The more Sparks accumulated, the larger their share of the mystery prize pool, which will be announced after the end of Season 1.

A Mystery Prize Pool Awaits

Season 1 introduces an added layer of excitement with a mystery prize pool, where users with the highest Spark accumulation will have the opportunity to claim the largest prizes. While the specifics of the prize pool remain under wraps until the end of the season, it will be designed to reward the loyalty of Flipster’s users. Stay tuned for the reveal in October 2024.

How to Earn Sparks

Spark Rewards Season 1 runs from 12 September 2024 at 05:00 UTC to 12 October 2024 at 23:59 UTC. Throughout this period, traders can maximize their Sparks by actively trading and boosting their USDT wallet balances to rise up the leaderboard:

  • Increase trading activity: Users earn 1 Spark for every 10,000 USDT trading volume.
  • Boost Sparks with multipliers: Traders can multiply their Sparks by maintaining a higher USDT wallet balance:
    • ≥ 1,000 USDT: 1.5x Sparks
    • ≥ 10,000 USDT: 2x Sparks
    • ≥ 50,000 USDT: 3x Sparks
    • ≥ 100,000 USDT: 4x Sparks
  • Calculation of Sparks: Every 10,000 USDT value traded * Multiplier

For example, a trader with a total trading volume of 100,000 USDT and a USDT balance of 50,000 would earn 30 Sparks (10 Sparks multiplied by a 3x multiplier).

For more information, please refer to the Spark Rewards Program page and Terms & Conditions.

About Flipster
Flipster is one of the fastest-growing crypto derivatives trading platforms, offering lightning-fast perpetual futures listings on the latest cryptocurrencies. The easy-to-use platform provides users with an all-in-one trading experience with leverage of up to 100x on over 250 tokens with high liquidity and zero trading fees. For media enquiries or interview requests with the team, please reach out to pr@flipster.io.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/flipster-launches-season-1-of-spark-rewards-boost-trades–usdt-balance-for-more-rewards-302246351.html

SOURCE Flipster

