Bybit Strengthens Institutional Reach with New Leadership Appointment

PRNewswire September 12, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, today announced the appointment of Chris Aruliah as Head of Institution. Chris brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in both cryptocurrency and trading industries, having held leadership roles at renowned exchanges such as Bitstamp and BCB.

With his deep understanding of the institutional market, Chris will spearhead Bybit’s efforts to attract and service a diverse range of institutional clients, including hedge funds, asset managers, brokers, market makers, family offices, etc. His strategic acumen and ability to foster strong relationships will be invaluable in expanding Bybit’s institutional footprint across various sectors and geographies.

“As the cryptocurrency market continues to mature and institutional interest surges, Bybit is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this growth. Our commitment to providing a secure, reliable, and compliant trading platform, combined with Chris’s expertise, makes us a trusted partner for institutions navigating the evolving landscape,” added Helen Liu, Chief Operating Officer at Bybit.

In his new role, Chris will be responsible for developing and executing Bybit’s institutional strategy, identifying new opportunities, and delivering tailored solutions to meet the evolving demands of sophisticated clients. His appointment underscores Bybit’s unwavering commitment to providing a world-class trading platform for institutional investors.

Chris Aruliah, Head of Institution at Bybit, commented: “I’m thrilled to join Bybit at this pivotal moment in the evolution of the cryptocurrency market. By leveraging my experience in the institutional space, I’m confident in my ability to drive Bybit’s growth and position it as a leading exchange for sophisticated investors.”

“My mission at Bybit is to ensure that our institutional clients have the best possible trading experience in the industry. By showcasing Bybit’s compelling platform and the exceptional support provided by our team, I aim to attract new clients and help them realize their full trading potential on our platform,” Chris added.

Prior to joining Bybit, Chris served as an institutional client, leading OTC sales at Wincent. His firsthand experience as a client provides him with invaluable insights into the specific needs and challenges faced by institutional investors.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 40 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

