AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Xinhua Silk Road: Foreign media team lauds “Shaangu Solution” in tour around assembly workshop in NW. China

PRNewswire September 12, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — When walking into the assembly workshop of Shaanxi Blower (Group) Co., Ltd. (Shaangu Group), foreign media representatives applauded the Chinese company’s green products and solutions in fostering green transformation at home and abroad.

On September 10, 11 executives and journalists from foreign media such as the Financial World (Spain), Curierul National (Romania), Delovoy Kazakhstan and Latin American News Agency (Cuba) toured Shaangu Group’s assembly workshop in Lintong manufacturing park in Xi’an City, northwest China.

With many foreign flags hung overhead, some of the foreign media representatives expressed their excitement about this surprising “meeting” with their national flags, each of which stands for an export market of the system solutions for distributed energy and energy saving and environmental protection products of Shaangu Group.

Such a model factory of Shaangu Group featuring automated and smart workshops left a deep impression on Isaura Diez Millan, chief correspondent in China from Latin American News Agency, who said China has walked in the forefront of the world in bolstering energy transformation.

The foreign media representatives, accompanied by senior management staffs of Shaangu Group and its Indian affiliate, also paid a visit to the company’s global operation center for smart distributed energy utilization solutions named “Energy Interconnection Island”.

From top ceiling design to energy structure and tiered utilization of energy, Shaangu Group managed to maximize energy use efficiency for users via the “Energy Interconnection Island” system solutions and has currently developed the EISS4.0 system solutions for low-carbon and energy saving in smart cities construction.

During the tour, Serik Korzhumbayev, editor-in-chief of Delovoy Kazakhstan hoped for deeper cooperation between the company and Kazakhstan businesses as its advanced compressed-air energy storage devices and “Energy Interconnection Island” demonstrated the latest achievement of China’s green energy industry.

Zhang Li, head of Shaangu Group’s power production division, welcomed more foreign friends to visit the company to experience its endeavors to integrate deeper into the Belt and Road cooperation and provide global users with smart and highly efficient energy system solutions.

Shaangu Group is a Shaanxi Province-headquartered distributed energy system solutions provider and its related solutions and products have been in service in 100-plus countries and regions around the world.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/342103.html

 

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.