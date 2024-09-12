AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
ATFX Unveils New Office in Sydney, Marking a Major Milestone in Global Expansion

PRNewswire September 12, 2024

HONG KONG, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, ATFX announced the opening of its new office in Sydney, Australia, at The Mint. This marks a significant step in providing premium services to local institutional clients. The Mint, a landmark blending historical and modern elements, hosted the event, showcasing ATFX’s robust corporate strength and global strategy. Key team members, including Joe Li, Chairman of ATFX and Simon Naish, Country Head of Australia attended the event.

During the event, Joe Li delivered an enthusiastic speech, highlighting key areas such as products, services, user experience, platform innovation, smart technology, awards, and philanthropy. ATFX leaders and local office members warmly welcomed industry leaders, close partners, and media representatives to celebrate this historic moment.

The opening of the new Sydney office signifies ATFX’s global strategic development and commitment to providing exceptional trading experiences for clients.

As the Australian market continues to grow, ATFX aims to offer superior experiences to local and global clients through leading technology, continuous innovation, strong brand image, and high-end customer service. As a global leading broker, ATFX has set an ambitious development blueprint to enhance its brand influence and expand into broader international markets.

About ATFX

ATFX is a leading global fintech broker with a local presence in 23 locations and licenses from regulatory authorities, including the UK’s FCA, Cypriot CySEC, UAE’s SCA, Australian ASIC, and South African FSCA. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, ATFX provides exceptional trading experiences to clients worldwide. For further information on ATFX, please visit the ATFX website: https://www.atfx.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/atfx-unveils-new-office-in-sydney-marking-a-major-milestone-in-global-expansion-302246584.html

SOURCE ATFX

