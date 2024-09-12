AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • contract

SDAIA and Microsoft to Establish Center of Excellence to Drive AI Transformation and Innovation

PRNewswire September 12, 2024

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA) and Microsoft have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen their ongoing collaboration and advance innovation in the Kingdom’s Generative AI sector. The agreement was formalized during the third edition of the Global AI Summit (GAIN 2024) being held at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh. The summit has brought together leading international experts and scientists in the field of technology.

Dr. Yaser bin Mohammed Alonaizan, CEO of the National Center for AI (NCAI) at SDAIA, and Turki Badhris, President of Microsoft Arabia

The MoU, signed by Dr. Yaser bin Mohammed Alonaizan, CEO of the National Center for AI (NCAI) at SDAIA, and Turki Badhris, President of Microsoft Arabia, aims to establish a comprehensive framework for collaboration between the two parties in several key areas. This includes the development of a joint Center of Excellence dedicated to accelerating innovation in the field of Generative AI, with a special focus on Arabic Large Language Models.

The enhanced partnership will also see “ALLaM” – SDAIA’s Arabic LLM – generally available on Microsoft Azure. The model, which was built and trained by SDAIA on Azure’s robust and scalable infrastructure, will enable government institutions and businesses of all sizes to leverage the advanced capabilities of ALLaM to build their own Arabic AI applications to overcome challenges, optimize operations, enhance customer engagement, and accelerate digital transformation.

Additionally, SDAIA has announced that ALLaM has achieved global recognition as the leading Arabic language model, as assessed by the Arabic MMLU, a prominent standard for Large Language Models.

The partnership will also encompass the establishment of the Microsoft AI Academy in collaboration with the SDAIA Academy. This initiative aims to build national capacities in AI through various joint programs, including the Microsoft Azure Professional Certification Program, which will provide local talent with globally recognized certifications; and the Athka University Competition, in partnership with the Imagine Cup Competition, to encourage Saudi youth to participate in international competitions.

These initiatives are integral to SDAIA’s ongoing efforts to spearhead the development of the data and AI landscape in Saudi Arabia. They highlight SDAIA’s commitment to developing competitive national capacities and reinforcing the Kingdom’s position as a global leader in this field.

Media@GlobalAISummit.org

 

 

SOURCE The Saudi Data & Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA)

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.