HTX Announces Strategic Partnership with IBEX to Jointly Promote Global Bitcoin and Lightning Network Applications

SINGAPORE, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — HTX, a global leading platform for digital assets, recently announced a strategic partnership with IBEX, a Fintech at the forefront of Bitcoin Lightning Network innovation that leverages the Bitcoin and Lightning Network protocols to offer global settlement solutions. Through the deep integration of Lightning Network technology, this collaboration aims to enhance the payments efficiency, reduce transaction costs on the HTX platform, explore emerging markets together and provide users with more diverse financial services.

IBEX Has Become a Key Advocate in Bitcoin Transactions

As a company dedicated to providing fintech solutions on the Bitcoin Lightning Network, IBEX focuses on reshaping the global payment ecosystem with its innovative crossborder instant settlement capabilities. Founded in 2018, IBEX aims to offer fast, secure, and low-cost settlement solutions through the technological advantages of the Bitcoin Lightning Network. Its platform provides modular API, helping enterprises easily integrate Bitcoin and Lightning Network functions to connect to the global financial network.

Its core advantages include:

Instant settlement: IBEX’s Lightning settlement system allows global transactions to be completed within seconds, significantly reducing the confirmation time compared with tradfi and defi transactions. For this reason, it is particularly suitable for scenarios requiring instant payments, such as online shopping and international remittances.

Low transaction fees: Through the Lightning Network, IBEX can substantially lower transaction costs, thus avoiding the high fees associated with traditional blockchain networks. This saves costs for both merchants and consumers.

High security: IBEX employs advanced encryption technology and multi-factor authentication measures in its system to ensure transaction security and protect user data.

IBEX pays utmost attention to security, reliability, and compliance, offering one-stop solutions for companies operating under various legal frameworks. As the Lightning Network continues to evolve, IBEX has become a key partner for crossborder settlement solutions.

Lightning Network Integration: A New Upgrade for the HTX Platform

As part of the partnership, HTX will integrate IBEX’s Lightning Network technology into its platform, which has entered the testing phase. The Lightning Network is a second-layer protocol designed for Bitcoin, aiming to increase the speed and scalability of Bitcoin transactions. Through this integration, users on the HTX platform will enjoy faster transaction confirmations and lower fees, so user experience and platform competitiveness will be remarkably enhanced.

Apart from technical collaboration, HTX and IBEX will jointly explore various application scenarios, including payments, transfers, and settlements. They also plan to offer deposit/withdrawal services for IBEX on the HTX platform. Both parties will gradually expand into other business areas, thus deepening and broadening their collaboration.

Both parties will also work closely in brand building, social media, campaigns, and marketing. In the future, HTX and IBEX will co-host various marketing campaigns, such as AMA events, press conferences, and other promotional activities to increase brand awareness and attract more users. The two parties will support each other in their respective advantageous markets, thus expanding their market influence globally.

Forge Powerful Alliance to Jointly Explore Emerging Markets

HTX and IBEX will jointly expand global markets, especially the Asian Latin American, and African markets which promise great potential. HTX will leverage its market penetration in these regions and combine it with IBEX’s Lightning settlement system so as to popularize cryptocurrency payments among local merchants and consumers. This will benefit both merchants and consumers with more convenient payment solutions and lower transaction costs.

Strategically, this collaboration between HTX and IBEX will focus on the application of the Lightning Network within HTX and its ecosystem. IBEX will support HTX in exploring the potential of the Latin American and African markets, particularly in areas like deposit/withdrawal channels, local exchange partners, and Opinion Leaders. In addition, HTX will assist IBEX in brand and business expansion in the Asian market, further increasing its global influence.

An HTX spokesperson stated, “Through this strategic partnership, HTX and IBEX will jointly promote the application and popularization of Bitcoin and Lightning Network technology worldwide, providing users with more efficient, secure, and convenient digital asset trading services.”

Ry Sterling, Head of New Markets, EMEA for IBEX also said “The partnership between HTX and IBEX is the first step to connecting the Global South and Asia via the Lightning Network. We look forward to expanding HTX’s LN features as well as opening channels to new markets and to local IBEX LN partners across Asia, Latin America and Africa.”

About IBEX

IBEX offers fintech solutions on the Bitcoin Lightning Network, focusing on real-time global settlement, scalability and regulatory compliance. Their platform provides modular APIs for integrating Bitcoin and Lightning functionalities, allowing businesses to connect to a global financial network. They emphasize security, reliability, and regulatory features, making their services suitable for companies operating under various legal frameworks. The site also highlights the growing adoption and capacity of the Lightning Network, reflecting its increasing role in Bitcoin transactions.

For more details, visit IBEX

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved over a decade from a simple cryptocurrency exchange to a comprehensive blockchain business ecosystem. This expansion covers a wide range of services including digital asset trading, financial derivatives, wallets, research, investments, incubation, and more. As a world-leading portal to Web 3.0, HTX is committed to a growth strategy focused on global expansion, ecological prosperity, wealth effect, and safety and compliance. This approach enables us to offer comprehensive, safe, and reliable services and value to virtual currency enthusiasts around the world, reinforcing our position as a global gateway to Web3.

Contact Details

Ruder Finn Asia

htx@ruderfinn.com

Company Website

https://www.htx.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/htx-announces-strategic-partnership-with-ibex-to-jointly-promote-global-bitcoin-and-lightning-network-applications-302246897.html

SOURCE HTX