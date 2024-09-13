AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
GOODYEAR SHOWCASES RACING INNOVATIONS AT WEC 2024 6 HOURS OF FUJI

PRNewswire September 13, 2024

TOKYO, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — For the 3rd consecutive year, the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company will participate as an official partner in the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) Round 7 at the 6 Hours of Fuji. Goodyear continues its commitment to advancing racing innovations by providing cutting-edge tire solutions for this renowned racing event.

In 2024, as the exclusive tire supplier for all LMGT3 cars, Goodyear equips nine of the world’s leading sports car brands, including Porsche and Ferrari. These tires, developed solely for LMGT3, are designed for all body types, weights and balances, ensuring optimal performance under challenging racing conditions.

Goodyear’s Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6 ultra-high-performance tire, featured at the 6 Hours of Fuji, integrates technologies derived from Goodyear’s experience in motorsports, ensuring a blend of racing performance and everyday driving comfort. It features Dry Contact Plus Technology for enhanced grip and steering precision, Wet Braking Pro Technology for superior wet-road performance, and a Noise Cancelling Pattern for a quieter ride.  Goodyear’s EAGLE F1 Asymmetric 6 was featured at 2024 Le Mans in France.

During the racing event, Hiroki Ando, a well-known anchor, motor journalist and the member of the selection committee of “Car of the Year Japan,” will host a program with Mike McGregor, Goodyear’s Endurance Racing Program Manager. They will unveil Goodyear’s contributions to motorsports and how Goodyear leverages racing tire technologies to advance consumer tire performance.

“We are super excited about our participation in WEC 2024 6 Hours of Fuji! Our award-winning Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6 ultra-high-performance tire will not only shine at the race but also among customers and consumers in Japan.” said Ramy Elsabee, President and Representative Director, Goodyear Japan.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world’s largest tire companies. It employs about 71,000 people and manufactures its products in 54 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/goodyear-showcases-racing-innovations-at-wec-2024-6-hours-of-fuji-302247449.html

SOURCE Goodyear

