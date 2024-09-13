AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

HUAWEI teases New MatePad, with stylish design for young trendsetting users

PRNewswire September 13, 2024

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Huawei is getting ready for their highly anticipated HUAWEI Innovative Product Launch on 19 September. One of the images shared teased a HUAWEI MatePad 12 X – the next-generation of the series to bring style and productivity to young users.

An Update to the MatePad Series – Unique Aesthetic, Casually Stylish

HUAWEI MatePad series has always focused on tailoring the needs of users seeking tools for creativity, productivity, education, and entertainment. This has resonated with consumers, and it shows. On August 6th, third data agency Canalys released its Q2 2024 worldwide tablet shipments report[1], which revealed that Huawei tablet ranking third among all tablet brands. This achievement has cemented Huawei’s position in the global tablet market, and is a testament to the company’s robust software and hardware prowess.

The teased image revealed that HUAWEI MatePad 12 X will be available in a light, muted green edition, reminiscent of the beauty of freshly unfurled leaves – exuding a natural and refreshing vibe. From the teaser, we see a bold and distinctive colour palette, with a shimmering polish on the tablet’s surface, making it uniquely aesthetic and casually stylish. The glistening water effect in the teaser suggest a pearlescent effect finish, which might come with a unique, beautiful colour-changing effect, depending on the lighting and angle of view.

Additionally, we know that the tablet features an all-metal device body and integrated seamless design. There’s also a sleek-looking rear camera. A cohesive and visually striking whole, the camera module’s clear-cut lines and glossy gilded bezels create a captivating contrast – like.

The “X” in HUAWEI MatePad 12 X hints at the tablet’s potential for outstanding size, performance, and design. With its sleek all-metal body, it’s expected to bring flagship-level smart features and innovative apps like GoPaint and HUAWEI Notes into the hands of users. The seamless integration with NearLink-powered accessories, such as the HUAWEI M-Pencil (3rd generation) and HUAWEI Smart Magnetic Keyboard, could make working, studying, and creating on the go more effortless than ever for creators and students.

The “X” might also stand for “explore”—positioning the tablet as a companion for young professionals, students, and creators eager to push boundaries, express themselves, and follow their passions.

Creation of Beauty – Creation starts here

Understanding that to create is a universal pursuit, Huawei wants to provide users with the tools to unleash their creativity. On 12 December last year, Huawei held a launch event themed “Creation of Beauty” in Dubai, signalling their intention to build high-end products with wide, global appeal that marry fashion with technology.

In line with this initiative, they held the HUAWEI GoPaint Worldwide Creating Activity earlier this year, a global digital art contest that sought to inspire creativity and self-expression. It received thousands of incredible entries worldwide, all created using Huawei’s GoPaint app and tablets. The GoPaint app caters to creators, offering a suite of creativity tools for more intuitive, spontaneous, intelligent, and efficient creation. 

We expect to hear more in the upcoming September launch.

Stay tuned – 19 September 2024

The anticipation is building, with the launch date just around the corner. And Huawei has also teased that it will be introducing a brand new MatePad Pro, which said to be introducing a groundbreaking upgrade of its display. Stay tuned for updates as Huawei announces them during their launch keynote on 19 September.

[1] Data source: https://www.canalys.com/newsroom/global-tablet-shipments-Q2-2024

 

SOURCE Huawei

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.