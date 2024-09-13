Sanya Hosts Major 2024 Tropical Coastal City Tourism Event, Uniting Global Leaders

Over 220 representatives from international tourism organizations, city governments, and industry stakeholders gathered to discuss “The Next Wave: Shaping the Future of Tourism Marketing in Tropical Coastal Cities”.

SANYA, China, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The 2024 Tropical Coastal City Tourism Event, supported by the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), was successfully held in Sanya on September 5. Themed “The Next Wave: Shaping the Future of Tourism Marketing in Tropical Coastal Cities”, the event brought together representatives from six major international tourism organizations, delegates from foreign city administrations alongside with domestic governmental sectors and travel companies.

At the opening ceremony of the event, Weizheng Fan, Vice-mayor of the People’s Government of Sanya City, delivered a welcome remark, expressing his warm welcome to all the guests and stressing the importance of the event in promoting international tourism cooperation. He said that Sanya actively seeks in-depth cooperation with the international community and hopes to join hands with the global tropical coastal cities to jointly promote the sustainable development of tourism and create a new chapter in the development of tropical coastal city tourism. Ambassador for Greater China at the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Soon Hwa Wong, also delivered a speech, addressing that the innovative development of Sanya’s tourism industry in recent years is obvious to all, which has played an important role in promoting the prosperity of the global tourism industry. The Association is full of expectations for further in-depth cooperation between Sanya and PATA.

Harry Hwang, Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific at UN Tourism, delivered a speech, highlighting Sanya’s innovative development in recent years and its crucial role in the prosperity of the global tourism industry.

Albert Yip, Director General of the Sanya Tourism Board, proposed the establishment of the Tropical Coastal City Tourism Alliance. This initiative aims to unite island tourism nations, cities, and regions in active intergovernmental and civil exchanges, and to promote collaboration among tropical coastal cities. Sanya, serving as a pivotal link among such cities, is actively working to form the alliance and is inviting stakeholders to partake in annual exchanges initiated by Sanya. The goal is to collectively market and promote tropical coastal cities as premier tourist destinations, positioning Sanya as a central hub for international tourism city development and contributing to the robust growth of the tourism industry.

During the event, Noor Ahmad Hamid, CEO of PATA, moderated a panel discussion on “The Next Wave: Shaping the Future of Tourism Marketing in Tropical Coastal Cities”. The city representatives shared insights on the evolving international tourism marketing landscape and innovative strategies to attract global tourists. Discussion topics included diversifying source markets and products, transitioning from mass tourism to niche tourism, and balancing domestic and international tourist influxes. The panel also delved into the challenges, opportunities, and potential for cooperation among tropical coastal cities. The event featured additional panel discussions on sustainable tourism development and indigenous tourism, providing opportunities for tourism enterprises to network and exchange ideas.

As the host and location of the event, Sanya once again emerged as a focal point in the global tourism industry, opening new chapters in tourism market development, international cooperation, and cultural exchange among tropical coastal cities. Looking ahead, Sanya will continue to strengthen its collaboration with the international tourism community, leveraging platforms provided by international tourism organizations to promote tropical coastal cities like Sanya. The aim is to drive innovative development in the tourism industry and infuse fresh vigor into the sustainable development of tropical coastal cities.

