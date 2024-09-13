AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

ATFX Connect Launches NDFs

PRNewswire September 13, 2024

LONDON, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — ATFX Connect, the trading name of AT Global Markets (UK) Limited (“ATFX”), announces the addition of Non-Deliverable Forwards (“NDFs”) to its product portfolio.

This additional offering will provide the company’s global client base with access to pricing and currency markets in Asia and LATAM.

This significant addition means that ATFX Connect, the institutional arm of AT Global Markets (UK) Limited, can provide its global customer base with enhanced liquidity and transparency across a wider range of products. This reflects increasing demand from its clients for electronic trading capabilities in NDFs, and the ability to automate and offer streaming prices, thus allowing clients to participate more effectively in this space.

Wei Qiang Zhang, the Managing Director of ATFX Connect, shared his excitement about the new addition: “This is a testament to the firm’s unwavering commitment to our global client base. By offering electronic pricing and access to NDFs, we are meeting the evolving needs of our clients. Our focus on automation and real-time streaming prices means greater liquidity and transparency and reflects our dedication to innovation and excellence in serving our institutional clients.”

The electronification of NDFs has become key in the institutional market as demand from the Buy side has transitioned away from voice execution, and market participants now seek a more automated approach, allowing for greater liquidity and transparency when trading. This launch shows ATFX Connect’s commitment to offer clients more dynamic and systematic solutions and reflects its strong partnerships with the LPs, who continue to support ATFX globally.

Get in touch with the ATFX Connect sales team to find out more at www.atfxconnect.com

About ATFX Connect

ATFX Connect is a trading name of AT Global Markets (UK) Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. ATFX Connect’s bespoke liquidity offerings are available to institutions, hedge funds, broker-to-broker, family offices, asset managers, and High-Net-Worth Individuals.

ATFX Connect supports institutional clients by providing them with direct market access to liquidity from T1 banks and non-bank providers in Spot FX, Precious Metals, CFDs, and NDFs. In addition, the flexible infrastructure enables ATFX to manage aggregation and pricing and allows integration with any third-party platform.

AT Global Markets (UK) Limited is part of the ATFX Group.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/atfx-connect-launches-ndfs-302247639.html

SOURCE ATFX Connect

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.