AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

SUBSEA COMMUNICATIONS LEADERS COME TOGETHER FOR THE ANNUAL GLOBAL COVERAGE GATHERING AT SUBMARINE NETWORKS WORLD IN SINGAPORE

PRNewswire September 13, 2024

SINGAPORE, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Submarine Networks World, the world’s largest annual gathering for subsea communications leaders, will once again convene in Singapore on September 25 and 26. Now in its 27th edition, Submarine Networks World is established as the flagship annual event for the industry.

Over 900 attendees from cable owners, cable operators, consortium members, solution vendors, technology innovators, consultants and service providers will meet at Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre to reconnect, discover the latest trends and opportunities in the subsea communications landscape and chart the path forward for current and future cables that keep the world connected.

“Subsea communications infrastructure is absolutely critical to the way we live and work, so this event really is vital to the future of global connectivity. Once again, we’ve assembled a ‘who’s who’ of leaders to share their insights and the exhibition floor is packed with solutions that can help drive progress. We can’t wait to welcome this community back to Singapore later this month for our biggest ever edition of Submarine Networks World.” says Paul Clark, Managing Director – Asia for Terrapinn.

More than 60 sponsors, exhibitors and partners will be showcasing their latest products, solutions and services including Title Sponsor Infinera, Platinum Sponsor Ciena and Gold Sponsors ASN, Digital Realty, Fugro, HMN Tech, Mobily and Telecom Egypt.

130 subsea leaders from every inhabited continent will be speaking onstage across five different theatres (Strategy, Cable, Data Centres & CLS,Operations & Maintenance, and Network) alongside blockbuster keynote sessions each morning. Speakers include:

  • Herbert Xiong, Head of Submarine Cables Infrastructure, China Mobile International
  • Bevan Slattery, Founder, SUBCO
  • Sonia Jorge, Founder & Executive Director, Global Digital Inclusion Partnership (GDIP)
  • Julio Bran, CEO, Trans Americas Fiber
  • Nigel Bayliff, Senior Director, Global Submarine Network, Google
  • Alpheus Mangale, Group CEO, SEACOM
  • Ubaid Younus, Network Investment Manager, APAC, Meta
  • Jim Fagan, CEO, EXA Infrastructure
  • Aileen Chia, Director-General, Telecoms & Post and Deputy Chief Executive, Connectivity Development & Regulation, IMDA
  • Mamy Traore, CEO, GUILAB

For event information and full conference agenda, visit www.terrapinn.com/SNW2024PRESS.

PR Newswire is the official news distribution partner of Submarine Networks World 2024.

Press attendance is complimentary. Enquiries should be directed to:
Hairol Salim
Senior Marketing Manager
Terrapinn Asia
hairol.salim@terrapinn.com 

About Submarine Networks World 2024:
Submarine Networks World 2024 will take place on 25 – 26 September 2024 at Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre in Singapore. Firmly established as the world’s largest annual gathering of the global subsea communications community, Submarine Networks World is the dedicated platform to exchange knowledge, explore the latest projects, develop strategies and form lucrative new partnerships to drive the industry forward.

About Terrapinn:
Terrapinn has been sparking ideas, innovations and relationships that transform business for over 30 years. Using our global footprint, we bring innovators, disrupters and change agents together, discussing and demonstrating the technology, strategies and personalities that are changing the way the world does business. Whether you’re looking to make new connections, introduce a product or inspire change in your industry, we invite you to join us as agitators of change. Terrapinn – spark something.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/subsea-communications-leaders-come-together-for-the-annual-global-coverage-gathering-at-submarine-networks-world-in-singapore-302247600.html

SOURCE Terrapinn

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.