AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Beny Receives Top Brand PV 2024 Award for Inverters by EUPD Research

PRNewswire September 13, 2024

WENZHOU, China, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As a global leader in new energy solutions, Beny announced that it has been awarded the prestigious EUPD Research Top Brand PV 2024 award for Inverters. This recognition not only highlights Beny’s outstanding achievements but also reflects the high level of trust and confidence that worldwide partners have in the company.

The EUPD Research Top Brand PV award is one of the most highly regarded honors in the PV industry, designed to recognize companies that excel in brand awareness, market share, and customer satisfaction. By conducting rigorous research and analysis for evaluation, this brand certification holds significant authority and credibility in the industry. Winning this award signifies a company’s leading market position and significant brand influence.

As a leader in the global new energy sector, Beny has consistently driven innovation in product development and accumulated extensive experience in integrated solutions. Its microinverters  stand out for their industry-leading high power output, current handling capability, and compatibility with PV modules, making them the preferred choice for balcony and rooftop PV installations.

Currently, Beny has established a comprehensive business layout integrating “PV + energy storage + EV charging,” offering global customers a complete solution from energy production to storage and utilization. Thanks to this forward-looking strategic layout and deep understanding of customer needs, Beny has gained widespread recognition in the market, culminating in its receipt of the Top Brand PV 2024 award.

Commenting on the award, Beny’s General Manager, Jundan Wang, said, “Winning this award is not only a recognition of our achievements but also an encouragement for our future development. Beny will take this accolade as a new starting point, continuously innovating and striving for excellence to lead the industry to new heights.”

In the future, Beny will continue to leverage its technological advantages and innovative capabilities to provide customers with superior products and services. The company plans to further increase its R&D investment, expand the promotion and application of its “PV + energy storage + EV charging” solutions, and support the global transition to green energy.

For more information, please visit www.beny.com.

 

SOURCE BENY

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.