T&B Media Global Breaks Box Office Records in Thailand with Highest Opening Ever for an Animated Film

BANGKOK, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — T&B Media Global has achieved a historic milestone in the world of Thai Animation with its latest animated feature, Out of the Nest, debuting as the highest-grossing animated film of all time in Thailand for both foreign and domestic releases. This achievement is a testament to the universal appeal and heartwarming story of this Thai-Chinese production, which has captivated audiences of all ages.

Having already earned the prestigious recognition for an animated feature with its selection in the Annecy Presents category at the 2024 Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France, Out of the Nest has quickly become an audience favorite. Its charming tale of self-discovery, finding your inner hero, featured through breathtaking world-class animation and enchanting orchestral score has touched the hearts of audiences.

“We are deeply grateful for the overwhelming response from Thai audiences,” said Jwanwat Ahriyavraromp, Founder and CEO of T&B Media Global. “This film was created with passion and collaboration across multiple countries, and having it embraced by families, children, and animation lovers alike is an incredible honor and privilege for us.”

Out of the Nest’s success highlights the strength of Thai animation and the growing demand for stories that resonate across cultures. With remarkable character design from Thai artists and contributions from top international talents, Out of the Nest sets a new benchmark for homegrown animated films in Thailand.

As Out of the Nest continues to spread its wings across theaters, T&B Media Global looks forward to further milestones and invites families and audiences to experience the magic.

About T&B Media Global

T&B Media Global is a leading entertainment conglomerate based in Thailand, dedicated to empowering creators and storytellers worldwide. With a vision to pioneer a new era in entertainment, T&B blends cutting-edge technologies with captivating storytelling across its diverse verticals – Talent Management, Studios, Technology, Online Content and Gaming & Immersive Experiences.

In an industry that thrives on the power of imagination, T&B Media Global is an empowering force for inspiring creators to recognize that even the smallest element, a single grain of sand, can become part of something extraordinary.

