  • new product

Sunwoda Inside at RE+ 2024: Showcasing Comprehensive Energy Storage Solutions Across the Full Industrial Chain

PRNewswire September 14, 2024

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — At RE+ 2024, Sunwoda made a significant impact under the theme “Sunwoda Inside,” underscoring its leadership in providing end-to-end energy storage solutions. With 27 years of experience in battery technology, Sunwoda has developed a comprehensive ecosystem spanning battery cells, battery packs, Battery Management Systems (BMS), Energy Management Systems (EMS), and fully integrated energy storage solutions.

Energy Storage Cells on Display

Sunwoda’s longstanding expertise enables it to deliver integrated energy storage solutions that set industry benchmarks. At RE+ 2024, Sunwoda unveiled its state-of-the-art 314Ah and 600Ah+ ultra-large capacity cells. The 314Ah cells, widely applied in the NoahX 5MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), boast multiple certifications and higher energy density, enhancing their reliability across diverse applications.

The new 600Ah+ cells, designed for 20-foot containerized energy storage systems exceeding 6.5MWh, represent a technological leap in energy storage. These cells provide precise voltage control and compatibility with 2000V high-voltage systems, with expected delivery slated for 2025.

Comprehensive Solutions for Diverse Energy Needs

Sunwoda showcased a full spectrum of energy storage solutions at the event.The NoahX 5MWh liquid-cooling storage system, with over 12,000 cycles and a design life exceeding 20 years, plays a vital role in the global energy transition. Successfully deployed in Zhejiang Province’s largest independent grid-side storage project in June, this system has also gained traction in international markets, including Europe and Australia.

In the Commercial and Industrial (C&I) sector, Sunwoda introduced the NoahX 417kWh liquid-cooled outdoor cabinet system. Featuring the high-safety, long-cycle 314Ah cells, this solution integrates Sunwoda’s advanced BMS and EMS technologies to ensure operational stability, optimal energy efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.

For residential applications, Sunwoda continues to expand its global footprint, with active projects in Germany, Italy, the UK, France, and Spain. Its flexible and scalable products, ranging from 5kWh to 180kWh, are designed to meet diverse customer needs and drive the transition to green energy in both households and businesses.

About Sunwoda Energy

As a subsidiary of Sunwoda Group, Sunwoda Energy specializes in comprehensive energy storage solutions, including network energy, residential/C&I/utility ESS, and smart energy solutions. Sunwoda offers integrated Source-Grid-Load-Storage-Cloud solutions, with comprehensive services covering sales, investment, construction, and operational management across the entire product lifecycle.

CONTACT: Zeng Edward, zengqinghua@sunwoda.com 

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/sunwoda-inside-at-re-2024-showcasing-comprehensive-energy-storage-solutions-across-the-full-industrial-chain-302248295.html

SOURCE Sunwoda Energy

