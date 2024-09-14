AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • contract

Global AI Summit Calls for Global Action to Guarantee AI Innovation is for the “Good of Humanity”

PRNewswire September 15, 2024

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Global AI Summit (GAIN) in Riyadh concluded on a high, after the summit welcomed more than 30,000 delegates from across the globe over three days. The live stream of the summit, organized by the Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA), received 3.7m views.

Global AI Summit Calls for Global Action to Guarantee AI Innovation is for the “Good of Humanity”

Building on the success of previous editions, GAIN 2024 featured more than 450 speakers from 100 countries, participating in 150 sessions. It also witnessed over 25 launches and announcements, and facilitated the signing of over 80 agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs).

The summit has grown exponentially since its inception in 2020. Its growing prominence reflects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s role in advancing AI capabilities as it positions itself as a global leader in this space.

The key output from the summit was the need for governments and policy makers to take global action to ensure that AI technology evolves for the good of humanity. Central to responsible evolution is an ethical framework and robust governance.

To support the advancement of AI ethics and governance, SDAIA announced the Riyadh Charter of Artificial Intelligence for the Islamic World in collaboration with the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO). This promotes ethical AI grounded in Islamic values and principles, as well as sustainable development through international cooperation.

SDAIA has played a pivotal role in forging key collaborations to strengthen local and regional AI solutions, signing MoUs with Microsoft Arabia to develop Arabic language models, IBM for a Center of Excellence in Generative AI technologies, and NVIDIA to scale AI infrastructure across the Kingdom.

The summit also marked several major milestones. Alongside the unveiling of ALLaM, the world’s most advanced Arabic Language Model, other diverse initiatives such as the Global AI Community, the THAKAI Platform, and guidelines for addressing deepfake technology.

Furthermore, the launch of the Generative AI Center of Excellence by the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), the agreement to open an International Center for AI Research and Ethics (ICAIRE) as a UNESCO Category 2 Center, further underscored the impact of GAIN 2024.

The summit itself provided the platform for companies from all over the world to showcase the latest AI technologies and innovations, including AI generated avatars, AI generated artwork, and even Robotic bar staff serving beverages.

The summit closed with an inspirational speech from the Director of Saudi Arabia’s National Information Center, His Excellency Dr. Esam Alwagait, in which he thanked participants:

“Your candid perspectives have not only inspired us with the vision of what lies ahead, but have also grounded us in the realities we must face. Together, we have not only imagined the future of AI, but have also made it real by addressing the challenges and identifying the enablers needed to truly unlock its potential.”

He added:

“It has been incredibly inspiring to see the world come together here in Riyadh, united by momentum to make AI work for everyone. The commitment to collaborative action has been evident throughout the summit.” 

The success of GAIN 2024 ensures that the Kingdom’s AI infrastructure will be significantly strengthened and has cemented Saudi Arabia position at the center of global AI.

Media@GlobalAISummit.org

 

SOURCE The Saudi Data & Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA)

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.