Asian Safety & Security Online Exhibition 2024 Grand Opening

PRNewswire September 16, 2024

TAIPEI, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Asian Safety & Security Online Exhibition 2024 (ASSOE 2024) is a hybrid event that integrates virtual and physical elements, targeting Asian suppliers, importers, and exporters. The exhibition will run from September 16, 2024, to December 31, 2024, offering an excellent opportunity for exhibitors to showcase their brands. This transnational trade event, jointly organized by AsianNet and TradeAsia (www.e-tradeasia.com), has been held since 2022, yielding satisfactory results in both quality and quantity. In 2024, we will expand the scale of the event. The four-month extension period will align with the schedules of the NSC Safety Congress & Expo, SECURITY ESSEN, and FISP 2024 International Fair of Safety and Protection, creating collective momentum. This alignment will make it convenient for international buyers to visit and compare options in a single purchasing experience.

TradeAsia, the organizer of ASSOE 2024, has extended invitations to dozens of leading Taiwanese suppliers in the safety and security sector. Esteemed brands including A-BELT-LIN INDUSTRIAL, PAN TAIWAN ENTERPRISE, DORIS INDUSTRIAL, MODERN AUTO, JI JUSTNESS INDUSTRIAL, CLEVER INTELLIGENCE UNITY, ABA LOCKS INTERNATIONAL, PERFECT MEDICAL INDUSTRY, LITEFILM TECH, ET&T TECHNOLOGY, FORMOSA GLOVE INDUSTRIAL, YAU YOUNG AUTO PARTS and HARCO ENTERPRISE are set to exhibit their latest innovations.

Capitalizing on its strong partnerships with industry leaders, ASSOE 2024 will showcase an extensive selection of cutting-edge safety and security products. The exhibition will highlight diverse product categories such as access control system & products, alarm & sensor, CCTV products, auto safety & security products, firefighting & protection, lock & safe, personal protection & self-defense, police & military supply, roadway safety supply, security service, water safety products, workplace safety products, building apparatus, smart electronics, camera & camera accessories. With thousands of the latest products, accessories, and solutions on display, the exhibition promises a rich and highly professional experience for all attendees.

ASSOE 2024 Online Exhibition：
https://www.etradeasia.com/online-show/35/Asian-Safety-Security-Online-Exhibition-2024.html

In response to the continued impact of COVID-19 on international travel, ASSOE 2024 offers a suite of online exhibition solutions designed to bridge gaps and expand market reach. These solutions include dedicated exhibitor pages, electronic catalogs, and virtual exhibition halls, all seamlessly integrated with TradeAsia. This allows international buyers—regardless of geographic distance—to easily explore products and connect with exhibitors in real time. Buyers can visit specific manufacturer pages, leave inquiries, and initiate procurement discussions without the constraints of travel.

Since its founding in 1997, TradeAsia (www.e-tradeasia.com) has been a leading B2B international trade platform, facilitating connections between buyers and sellers across the globe. With millions of global members, over 600,000 suppliers, and a vast catalog of products, TradeAsia has become a key trade promotion channel in Asia. Thousands of professional buyers rely on the platform daily to discover new products and establish business partnerships.

TradeAsia collaborates with hundreds of trading entities worldwide, facilitating marketing and promotional exposure across various platforms. Suppliers featured on TradeAsia benefit from increased visibility through these global partnerships, enhancing their international marketing reach. Additionally, ASSOE 2024 will broadcast promotional messages worldwide, further amplifying your exposure during this period.

 

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/asian-safety–security-online-exhibition-2024-grand-opening-302242205.html

SOURCE TradeAsia

