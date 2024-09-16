Agoda’s Grid Line-Up: Indonesians Take Pole Position for the Singaporean Night Race

SINGAPORE, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Singapore’s most sought-after racing event is around the corner and fans across the region are gearing up for the unmistakable revving of engines, high-octane celebrity performances and endless festivities. Digital travel platform Agoda unveils the top 10 markets racing into Singapore for the highly anticipated night race, taking place from 20th to 22nd September. Travelers from Indonesia took the checkered flag with the highest accommodation searches for race weekend, followed by the Philippines and Japan.

The night race, held at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, is the only street circuit race in East Asia. While fans from all over the Asia-Pacific region travel into Singapore for the exhilarating event, Agoda’s data shows travelers from Indonesia (#1), the Philippines (#2), and Japan (#3) rank highest when it comes to accommodation searches. Following on the grid are Malaysia (#4), Thailand (#5), South Korea (#6), Taiwan (#7), India (#8), Hong Kong (#9), and Australia (#10).

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda shared, “In the past year, we’ve seen a lot of people traveling for experiences, such as concerts, festivals, sports and other big events. The night race in Singapore is one of the key mega events in the region. It’s exciting to see such a wide array of travelers coming together to experience the thrill of the race and the vibrant atmosphere of Singapore.”

The influx of international visitors for the night race demonstrates the sporting event’s widespread popularity. Mega events like the night race attract a varied audience, eager to immerse themselves in the experience and enjoy the surrounding festivities. This pattern of travel interest showcases the enduring allure of major sporting events on a global scale.

About the data

The ranking is based on accommodation searches made on Agoda’s platform between 20th July to 20th August 2024 for check-in between 20th to 22nd September 2024.

About Agoda

Agoda, a digital travel platform, helps anyone see the world for less with its great value deals on a global network of 4.5M hotels and holiday properties worldwide, plus flights, activities, and more. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 39 languages and supported by 24/7 customer support.

Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs more than 6,900 staff in 25 markets, dedicated to leveraging best-in-class technology to make travel even easier.

