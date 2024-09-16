AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Delectrik Launches Multi-MWh scale Flow Battery Solution for Large C&I and Utility Scale Applications

PRNewswire September 16, 2024

GURGAON, India, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Delectrik Systems Pvt. Ltd. announces the launch of multi-MWh scale Vanadium Flow Battery based Energy Storage system for large scale Commercial, Industrial (C&I) and Utility scale applications. The primary building block comprises a 2 MW, 10 MWh Flow Battery (5 Hr storage) which can be combined to deliver projects of >100MWh capacity. For large projects, the per acre installed capacity will be about 200 MWh. The first MWh scale installation based on this product architecture will be deployed in India in H1 2025.

Delectrik has built and deployed Flow Batteries from small 10 kWh to containerized MWh scale systems. The existing containerized solution is suitable for C&I applications of sub 10 MWh capacity. Now with the new product the company aims to address the large-scale C&I and utility scale applications which are rapidly emerging.

Dr. Vishal Mittal, Delectrik’s Founder & CEO stated, “Delectrik has primarily been focused on building overseas markets with current exports to 9 countries across 5 continents. As volumes grow the company will look to establish manufacturing/assembly hubs in key regions to serve the local market. With this intent we have established our first overseas subsidiary company in Australia. We want to make sure just like we are ‘Making in India‘ for India, we can do the same in key markets globally. In addition to continue expanding in these markets the company will lay a greater emphasis on scaling the domestic Indian market especially based on its large-scale Flow Battery solution.”

“In addition to outright selling the batteries the company is looking to offer Energy Storage on Opex model via its subsidiary Delectrik Esaas Pvt. Ltd. Currently, organizations can meet only a part of their energy requirements with renewable electricity. With addition of storage, it allows them to transition almost entirely to green energy while increased savings on the energy bill. The PV + Flow Battery LCOE is already lower than electricity tariff paid by C&I consumers in quite a few regions.”

As per the National Electricity Plan notification (NEP 2023), India’s domestic stationary BESS requirement is 411 GWh by 2031-32. This presents a massive opportunity for deploying low cost, long duration and long-life BESS such as Delectrik’s Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries.

For further enquiries contact

Vishal Mittal, Ph.D.
Founder & CEO
vishal.mittal@delectrik.com,
+91 9910064033
www.delectrik.com 

 

SOURCE Delectrik

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.