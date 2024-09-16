Matrixdock Launches Gold Token XAUm, Accelerating the Process of Tokenizing Diverse RWAs

SINGAPORE, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Matrixdock, a digital assets platform that provides access to real-world assets (“RWA”) through tokenization and a brand wholly-owned by Matrixport, announced the launch of its gold-backed token, XAUm. This marks a significant milestone in Matrixdock’s product diversification and paves the way of Matrixdock for future tokenization of precious metals like silver, platinum, and palladium.

XAUm is a high-standard and innovative gold token, backed by physical gold bars with a purity of at least 99.99%, meeting the strict standards of LBMA (the London Bullion Market Association, the international trade association representing the global OTC bullion market). XAUm currently accepts USDC and USDT subscriptions. Each XAUm token represents one troy ounce of LBMA physical gold, seamlessly blending the physical gold with the flexibility and efficiency of digital assets. Matrixdock has established an ecosystem that ensures secure storage, high-quality standards, and efficient circulation of gold assets through strategic partnerships with leading LBMA brokers, refiners, and vaults. Matrixdock now offers physical gold redemption services in Hong Kong and Singapore.

Leveraging the transparency and security of blockchain technology, XAUm offers a flexible and secure way to own gold. Users who obtain XAUm through minting or transferring on-chain hold the rights to redeem the underlying physical gold. This also helps to eliminate the traditional hassles of storage and management fees while enabling easy on-chain transfers.

Adhering to both ERC-20 and ERC-721 standards, XAUm meets the needs of diverse crypto assets and Dapps. Through its proprietary technological innovations, XAUm has achieved cross-chain interoperability and maintained each chain’s native characteristics, enabling both native deployment and unified management across Ethereum and BNB chains. As the first tokenized gold product natively deployed on BSC, XAUm allows seamless integration into a wide range of protocols, such as DEXs, NFT marketplaces, and other applications.

John Ge, CEO of Matrixport, stated, “Tokenizing gold, the most widely accepted risk asset, could drive more traditional investors to participate in on-chain finance. Matrixdock has implemented rigorous product controls for XAUm, striving for perfect integration of asset security, liquidity, and profitability, providing users with an excellent on-chain experience. Matrixdock is not only a platform for tokenizing real-world assets but also a gateway for traditional investors to enter the Web 3.0 world.”

“XAUm is another significant milestone in Matrixdock’s journey to become the leading tokenized real world asset platform from Asia,” said Eva, Head of Matrixdock. “Following the success of STBT, XAUm further enriches our product line and sets a new benchmark for tokenizing precious metals and other assets. Through the introduction of XAUm, Matrixdock is further solidifying our position as the go-to platform for investors seeking on-chain assets, while actively contributing to the growth of the global RWA ecosystem.”

BNB Chain core development team mentioned that “As we continue our mission to onboard the next billion users into Web3, we are excited to see XAUm unlock new opportunities within the BNB Chain ecosystem to offer a seamless bridge between traditional finance and real-world assets (RWA).”

Matrixdock will continue to expand its real-world asset (RWA) tokenization products, and actively build and improve DeFi infrastructure, providing users with a more convenient and efficient investment experience. Through strategic partnerships with leading players in both traditional finance and Web3.0, Matrixdock will enhance the adoption and scalability of RWA tokens, further solidifying its industry-leading position.

About Matrixdock

Founded in February 2023 by Matrixport, Matrixdock is a premier platform that offers access to high-quality Real World Assets (RWA) through advanced tokenization technology. As the first in Asia to introduce a tokenized short-term treasury bill product, STBT, Matrixdock has rapidly emerged as an industry leader, earning the Ecosystem Excellence TADS Award in 2023 for Trading & Liquidity Solutions.

Matrixdock is dedicated to becoming the gateway for clients seeking top-tier RWA investments. With a steadfast focus on building a trusted and secure RWA ecosystem for crypto, Matrixdock provides diversified investment opportunities while setting new standards for trust and governance in the digital asset space.

