KuCoin Cares Extends up to 10,000 KCS Humanitarian Aid to Typhoon Yagi Victims in Vietnam

PRNewswire September 15, 2024

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In a prompt response to the devastating impact of Typhoon Yagi in Northern Vietnam, KuCoin is committed to airdropping up to 10,000 KCS to support the communities affected by the disaster. This donation is designed to provide immediate aid and support the recovery efforts of those impacted.

KuCoin will use backend access logs to identify users in the affected regions. Vietnamese KYC3/KYB users who engaged in trading on the KuCoin platform between August 1, 2024, 00:00 (UTC+8) and September 12, 2024, 23:59 (UTC+8), will be eligible to receive this compassionate donation. Each eligible user will have an equivalent of US$20 in KCS airdropped into their KuCoin accounts starting from September 18, 2024.

This philanthropic effort underscores KuCoin’s commitment to delivering timely assistance. The initial distribution is set to begin shortly, ensuring that aid reaches those in need without delay. In KuCoin’s announcement stated, “Our thoughts and concerns are with the people of Vietnam during this challenging time. Through our donation, we aim to provide relief and stand in solidarity with the communities as they rebuild and recover.”

This initiative is part of KuCoin’s ongoing commitment to support global communities in times of crisis. More detailed information regarding this humanitarian aid can be found in KuCoin’s official announcement.

KuCoin encourages the global community to come together to support the recovery efforts and thanks its users and partners for their continued trust and support.

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a leading cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform with a focus on inclusiveness and community engagement. It offers over 900 digital assets across Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P Fiat trading, Futures trading, and Staking to its 34 million users in more than 200 countries and regions. KuCoin ranks as one of the top 5 crypto exchanges. KuCoin was acclaimed as “One of the Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges of June & September 2024” by Forbes Advisor and has been included as one of the top 50 companies in the “2023 & 2024 Hurun Global Unicorn List”. Learn more at https://www.kucoin.com/.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/kucoin-cares-extends-up-to-10-000-kcs-humanitarian-aid-to-typhoon-yagi-victims-in-vietnam-302248427.html

SOURCE KuCoin

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

