FETC International’s MD Dr. Y.C. Chang Honored with the “Master Entrepreneur Award” at APEA 2024

PRNewswire September 16, 2024

TAIPEI, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA), one of the region’s most prestigious recognitions for business leadership, held its 2024 awards ceremony on September 13 in Taipei. After rigorous evaluation, leaders demonstrating exceptional contributions and management skills across the Asia Pacific were selected. Dr. Y.C. Chang, Managing Director of FETC International, was recognized for his visionary leadership in driving Taiwan’s electronic toll collection (ETC) system and smart parking services through digital transformation and green mobility. This marks another global recognition after receiving the Hall of Fame Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2023 ITS World Congress.

Dr. Chang, upon receiving the award, emphasized the significance of green and smart transportation as a global trend for sustainability. He highlighted FETC’s commitment to implementing Chairman Douglas Hsu’s vision of making Taiwan’s transportation systems more user-friendly and eco-conscious, contributing to energy efficiency and carbon reduction. FETC’s recent expansion of ETC services into parking solutions is a testament to this commitment, as it integrates driving, parking, and vehicle use, benefiting millions of drivers across Taiwan.

Furthermore, Dr. Chang shared FETC’s internal transformation journey, emphasizing the shift in talent development, from operational to entrepreneurial and service-oriented teams. This strategic talent shift has become a cornerstone of FETC’s success, creating a culture of innovation within the company.

He stated, “In this era of digital transformation, where businesses strive to stand out, this award is not just a recognition of individual leadership, but a testament to the nearly 20-year journey of the entire FETC team and our collaborative partnerships with the government.”

The APEA jury commended Taiwan’s Multi-Lane Free-Flow (MLFF) ETC system as a model of intelligent transportation in Asia, praising Dr. Chang’s foresight in expanding ETC services beyond highways and spearheading the export of Taiwan’s ITS technology to countries like Thailand, Malaysia, and India, creating sustainable green transportation solutions across Southeast Asia.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/fetc-internationals-md-dr-yc-chang-honored-with-the-master-entrepreneur-award-at-apea-2024-302248639.html

SOURCE FETC International

