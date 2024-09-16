AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

G-P Named Industry Leader in NelsonHall’s Global Employer of Record (EOR) Market Analysis for Fourth Consecutive Report

PRNewswire September 17, 2024

NelsonHall’s 2024 Global EOR Services report recognizes G-P’s industry-leading technology innovation, reaffirming its commitment to delivering the most comprehensive SaaS-Based AI-enabled global employment solutions

BOSTON, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — REMOTE FIRST COMPANY – G-P (Globalization Partners), the recognized leader in the global employment market, today announced its recognition as an EOR industry leader in NelsonHall’s 2024 Global EOR Services NEAT evaluation report.

“G-P is again positioned as a Leader within the 2024 NelsonHall Global EOR NEAT, reflecting its visionary technology solutions and strategic partnerships,” said Jeanine Crane-Thompson, principal HR analyst, NelsonHall’s HR & Talent Transformation practice.

“G-P is again positioned as a Leader within the 2024 NelsonHall Global EOR NEAT, reflecting its visionary technology solutions and strategic partnerships,” said Jeanine Crane-Thompson, principal HR analyst, NelsonHall’s HR & Talent Transformation practice. “This achievement reflects G-P’s ongoing commitment to transforming the future of global employment through a balanced portfolio of integrated products and services with a robust technology roadmap.”

G-P’s recognition as a leader for Innovation in Technology and Tools affirms its commitment to transforming the global employment industry through its cutting-edge AI-powered EOR, Contractor and Advisor products. This solidifies G-P as the recognized leader in global employment, positioned at the top of all EOR industry analyst reports since their inception in 2020.

“G-P is leading the charge in industry innovation and excellence, continuously pushing boundaries and harnessing the power of cutting-edge technologies, like AI, to transform global employment,” said Nat Natarajan, chief product and strategy officer, G-P. “Our recognition as the industry leader for innovation in NelsonHall’s 2024 EOR NEAT report underscores our mission to break down barriers to global business and enable opportunities for everyone, everywhere.”

For more information about G-P and its industry leadership, please visit www.g-p.com.

About G-P

G-P is the recognized leader in global employment, delivering everything companies of all sizes need to quickly and compliantly build and manage global teams in 180+ countries, regardless of entity status. G-P’s industry leading SaaS-based Employer of Record (EOR), Contractor and Advisor products are backed by more than a decade of experience, the largest team of in-country HR, legal, and compliance experts, and insights from its proprietary generative AI knowledge base.

G-P: Global Made Possible™

To learn more, please visit: g-p.com or connect with us via Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, or check out our Blog.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the ‘art of the possible’ in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., Continental Europe, and Asia, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall’s analysis is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality and depth of its insight.

 

SOURCE G-P

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.