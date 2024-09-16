NEC Asia Pacific Wins Rising Star Award at CybersecAsia Reader’s Choice Awards 2024

SINGAPORE, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — NEC APAC emerged as the winner for the Rising Star Award (Managed Cybersecurity Services category) through the voting of subscribers and readers of CybersecAsia.Net: CISOs, technology heads, and cybersecurity practitioners in end-user organisations in the region.

The CybersecAsia Readers’ Choice Awards – now in its 5th year – is the region’s industry-leading and most prestigious awards program that recognises innovative cybersecurity solution and service providers in Asia Pacific.

The Rising Star Award seeks to recognise and honour newer providers that have recently set their sights on the Asia Pacific cybersecurity market with innovative and customer-centric solutions and services and are expected to be great partners for end-user organisations.

NEC APAC’s win is a testament to its comprehensive Managed Cybersecurity Services focused on protecting customers’ digital assets and infrastructure, including advanced threat detection, continuous monitoring, incident response, and vulnerability management. NEC uses industry-leading technology to help organisations strengthen their cybersecurity infrastructure and build resilience against cyberattacks. Their Advance Response Centre (ARC) provides 24/7, 365 days monitoring and safeguarding of systems to ensure real-time threat detection and swift response rate, employing advanced technologies and innovations, including Next-Gen Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) which is integrated with Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR).

Additionally, NEC APAC supports Hybrid Cloud security monitoring that includes Threat Visibility & Intelligence, API Security, and DevSecOps, enhancing security compliance and overall user experience.

“We are deeply honoured to receive this recognition, which reflects the value the industry sees in NEC APAC. This award inspires us to continue expanding our efforts to support more organisations in strengthening their IT infrastructure. As cyber threats evolve, we remain committed to providing the advanced tools and services necessary to safeguard our clients’ digital environments, ensuring they can operate securely and confidently in a digital-first world,” said Job Chan, Head of RHQ Managed Services, Vice President, NEC APAC.

“As an Asian IT giant, NEC APAC has in recent years become more active in offering cybersecurity solutions, training and services in the region,” said Victor Ng, Editor-in-Chief of CybersecAsia. “In the last few years, it has grown its cybersecurity portfolio sizeably and is one provider organisation this region should watch out for when considering their strategies for cyber resilience and security.”

This recognition further accentuates NEC’s dedication to providing comprehensive managed security services and solutions, empowering all businesses and sectors to thrive in today’s ever-evolving cyber threat landscape.

About CybersecAsia

In a fast-evolving threat and technology landscape, cybersecurity together with digital transformation has become a top-of-mind issue at the Board and C-suite levels for organizations across all industry sectors in the Asia Pacific region.

Along with the pressing need to transform businesses to meet customer and stakeholder demands in the digital economy, history has shown that organizations cannot treat cybersecurity as an afterthought in their quest to transformation.

To help address this critical inflection point, CybersecAsia aims to be the most trusted source of enterprise cybersecurity, innovation and transformation thought leadership for the region.

CybersecAsia’s team of highly experienced media professionals compile, create and curate the most relevant information and available tips/tools for leaders and decision makers in organizations across Asia so you can make better informed decisions and craft the right and resilient security strategies in the never-ending transformation journey.

About NEC APAC

In NEC Asia Pacific, we lead in propelling Singapore’s Smart Nation initiatives, integrating trusted technology with social responsibility. As a leading information and communications technology provider, we provide innovative solutions through AI, analytics, data, digital services, enterprise infrastructure, and Managed Services to promote safety, security, and enhance the quality of life for individuals and the community.

Our technological advancements, dedicated to privacy and ethical usage, solidify trust among businesses and citizens.

Together with our research laboratories, NEC Asia Pacific provides cutting-edge public safety, cybersecurity technologies, and enterprise solutions to enable smart and sustainable cities, with a vision to create a brighter future.

For more information and to learn more about NEC Asia Pacific’s innovative solutions, please visit https://sg.nec.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/nec-asia-pacific-wins-rising-star-award-at-cybersecasia-readers-choice-awards-2024-302248781.html

SOURCE NEC APAC