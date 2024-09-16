AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vantage Copy Trading premieres another dynamic video as it introduces new exciting features

September 16, 2024

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Vantage Markets (or “Vantage”), a leading multi-asset broker, is excited to announce a major update to its copy trading platform, alongside the launch of another engaging new video. The platform enhancements include up to 10 personalised trading strategies, customisable settlement periods, and the ability to trade using different account types and currencies interchangeably. For example, an ECN account set to INR can now seamlessly copy trades from a Swap-free account operating in USD.

These new features are designed to provide traders with greater control and flexibility, reflecting Vantage’s commitment to enhancing the trading experience. The latest updates aim to simplify and enrich the trading process, offering improved options for traders to manage their investments.

Complementing these updates is the second part of Vantage’s vibrant video series, which highlights the active trading community on the platform and celebrates the new features available.

The enhanced copy trading functionality allows traders to create up to 10 customised strategies, each with unique instruments, methods, and profit-sharing ratios. Users can replicate multiple portfolios from the same Signal Provider, and trading between different account types and currencies is now effortless. Transparent settlement statements are accessible on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis, or for customised periods.

Lian J, spokesperson for Vantage, commented, “We are thrilled to offer our traders more control and choices with these new features. By enhancing flexibility and providing tailored solutions, we aim to support the success of both copy traders and Signal Providers. Our new video and feature updates are a testament to our commitment to delivering a superior trading experience.”

To celebrate the launch of these new features and the video series, Vantage is extending its previous promo code offer. Download the Vantage App and use promo code EARN10 to claim your bonus and start trading today. Terms and conditions apply.

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 14 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

RISK WARNING : CFD trading carries significant risks. You could lose more than your initial investment.

