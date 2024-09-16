AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

Investor Confidence in Bitcoin Grows Amid Altcoin Uncertainty: Bybit Findings

PRNewswire September 17, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, today released its Q3 2024 Asset Allocation Report, revealing a continued rise in Bitcoin dominance and a cautious approach towards altcoins.

Bitcoin (BTC) reigns supreme: BTC remains the top asset for Bybit users, surging to 27.5% of total holdings (up from 25.7% in April). This increase coincides with the Bitcoin halving in April, which fueled institutional interest.

Ether (ETH) treads water: While still significant (8.97% of holdings), ETH exhibits limited growth despite anticipated boosts from Spot ETFs. Disappointing ETF performance suggests a need for further market maturation.

Solana (SOL) emerges as a strong contender: SOL rapidly climbed the ranks, becoming the third-largest holding. Retail investors led the charge, with SOL positions increasing 33.3% in July, likely driven by DeFi expansion and  hype on Spot ETF approvals in July.

Altcoins face headwinds: The report highlights a significant decline in altcoin allocations, hitting a six-month low. Heightened volatility and investor risk aversion favor established assets like BTC and SOL.

“This quarter’s report showcases a clear shift in investor sentiment,” said Chris Aruliah, Head of Institution. “The rise of Bitcoin strengthens its position as the digital gold, while cautious optimism surrounds Solana’s potential. However, the decline in altcoin holdings underscores investors’ concerns regarding market volatility.”

Access the full report here: https://learn.bybit.com/crypto-insights/asset-allocation-q3-2024/

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 40 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/investor-confidence-in-bitcoin-grows-amid-altcoin-uncertainty-bybit-findings-302249099.html

SOURCE Bybit

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.