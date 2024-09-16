AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
INSIDE THE DREAM: MUGLER, THE NEW DOCUMENTARY

PRNewswire September 17, 2024

PARIS, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Mugler announces the release of a documentary directed by Matthieu Menu and produced by Terminal 9 that takes the audience behind-the-scenes of key moments in the lead up to the French house’s 50th anniversary including the making of the Spring/Summer 2024 runway show by Casey Cadwallader.

Inside The Dream: Mugler (C) Divison & Torso​

 

Since its first apparition on Earth in 1974, Mugler has become synonymous with fashion and fragrance that is fierce, fascinating, and fantastical. Rooted deeply in the entertainment industry and beloved by boundary-pushing performers such as Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and Dua Lipa for decades, Mugler is more than a house – it’s a movement, a true cultural force shaping pop culture with its unwavering commitment to empowerment and inclusivity. Mugler has long embodied the spirit of bold self-expression, continually redefining the art of trailblazing in the world of high fashion and avant-garde fragrance.

This autumn, the French fashion house prepares to enthrall with Inside the Dream: Mugler, an exclusive documentary directed by Matthieu Menu and produced by Terminal 9. 60-minutes that dive deep into the conception and realization of key Mugler events in the lead up to the house’s 50th anniversary.

The cinematic journey offers an unparalleled glimpse into the creative synapses and constellations with the Mugler universe, offering an intimate audience with Fashion Creative Director Casey Cadwallader, blending unseen archive footage with runway backstage and behind-the-scenes of the iconic Angel and Alien fragrance campaigns starring Hunter Schafer and Anok Yai, respectively.

The narrative is a celebration of a visionary heritage, exploring half a century of firsts – from Manfred Thierry Mugler’s revolutionary impact on fashion and discovering the gourmand olfactive family with the Angel fragrance to Casey Cadwallader’s spectacular fashion presentations and cutting-edge innovations. The documentary reveals the making of Zendaya’s show-stopping appearance in the chrome robot Maschinenmensch from the Fall/Winter 1995-1996 ‘Cirque d’hiver’ collection for the premier of Dune 2, capturing the electrifying essence of Mugler’s impact on the world’s red carpets.

“50 years of Mugler is a testament to the power of bold creativity. With Fashion Creative Director Casey Cadwallader, the brand continues to honor Manfred Thierry Mugler’s transformative legacy and shape the future of fashion and fragrance together, with its iconic designs and groundbreaking innovations.” Danièle Lahana-Aidenbaum, Global Brand President Mugler Fashion & Fragrances.

Featuring iconic fashion figures associated with the house of Mugler such as Pat Cleveland, Iman Bowie, Zendaya, Paris Hilton, Law Roach, as well as key insiders such as Casey Cadwallader – Fashion Creative Director, Cyril Chapuy – L’Oréal Luxe President , Danièle Lahana-Aidenbaum – Global Brand President Mugler Fashion & Fragrances, Olivier Cresp – Master Perfumer DSM-FIRMENICH, just to name a few, and a colorful cast of creatives, the documentary captures the essence of empowerment and fierce spirit that has long defined the brand.

Inside the Dream: Mugler will be available to watch exclusively on Canal+ in France from September 25th and soon worldwide on selected platforms including Prime Video.

Mugler Parfums Logo

 

