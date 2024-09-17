AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
2024 IEEE International Conference on Image Processing Explores the Latest Technical Innovations

PRNewswire September 18, 2024

 ICIP 2024 focuses on trustworthy visual data processing and covers cutting-edge topics involving computer vision

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — IEEE, the world’s largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for humanity, and the IEEE Signal Processing Society (SPS) will hold the 2024 IEEE International Conference on Image Processing (ICIP 2024), 27-30 October 2024 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre in Abu Dhabi, UAE. ICIP 2024 will be a hub of innovation and learning – examining how AI-based approaches in the field are bringing opportunities, as well as challenges.

IEEE Signal Processing Society logo

The program delves into “Trustworthy Generalization in Visual Machine Learning,” AI/ML learning on visual data, and examines the latest trends in data-driven, learning-based image and video coding standards.

ICIP 2024 will feature insightful tutorials, engaging exhibits and demonstrations, workshops by leading tech companies, career development opportunities, and networking events for practicing engineers, aspiring students, and young entrepreneurs.

“ICIP will provide thought leaders with a platform to reach diverse audiences and encourage a dialogue on topics making a large impact on our industry. We look forward to building connections between top researchers and practitioners in the field,” said Kostas Plataniotis, IEEE Signal Processing Society President.

Plenary speakers include Dr. Touradj Ebrahimi, Convenor of the JPEG Standardization Committee, Dr. Gitta Kutyniok, Bavarian AI Chair for Mathematical Foundations of AI, LMU Munich, and Dr. Mohamad Sawan, Chair Professor, Westlake University; Emeritus Professor, Polytechnique Montreal. View the Technical Program for a summary of conference activities.

ICIP 2024 will bring together corporate, government, and academic researchers, top global leaders in the field and more – register today.

About IEEE Signal Processing Society

Founded as IEEE’s first society in 1948, the Signal Processing Society is the world’s premier association for signal processing engineers and industry professionals.  

About IEEE

IEEE is the world’s largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. Through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and educational activities, IEEE is the trusted voice on a wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power and consumer electronics.

Media Contact: Caroline Johnson – Director, Conferences, Marketing, and Data Analytics, c.j.johnson@ieee.org

SOURCE IEEE Signal Processing Society

