AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • insider trading

it.com Domains Continues to Grow, Announcing Innovative Domain Solutions in APAC via Japan’s #1 Registrar, GMO

PRNewswire September 18, 2024

TOKYO, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — A provider of innovative domains, it.com Domains, is excited to announce the availability of its domains through GMO Internet Group, a leading domain registrar with the #1 market share in Japan[1]. This cooperation brings the it com domain extension to the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. It marks a significant milestone in expanding domain options for businesses and individuals in this market, which has the highest number of internet users globally and is experiencing rapid growth.[2].

it.com Domains

GMO Internet Group is esteemed as a trusted, historic foundation by IT-users in APAC: they were the very first ICANN-accredited registrar in Asia. In addition, their domain registration service “Onamae.com” commands the #1 market share in Japan’s domain industry, with more than 33 million domain registration records[3]. This partnership will grow by leveraging GMO’s extensive audience and it.com Domains’ unique value propositions to provide valued customers with the benefit of enhanced domain choices.

Tess Diaz, Director of Channel at it.com Domains, commented, “We are honored to have GMO (domain registration service “Onamae.com”) as not only a top global domain registrar but also our first major APAC partner. In this important region, we are strengthened and expect much success with GMO as a trusted and valuable business partner!”

Yutaka Kirihara, General Manager of Domain and Hosting Business Division at GMO Internet Group, Inc., says, “We are excited about launching it com as we can offer more options to our customers, especially with the IT-related businesses.  We hope to work more closely together moving forward to promote brand awareness and to enhance market position as well.”

The introduction of .it com domains offers a wealth of short and easy-to-remember domain names, expanding the choices of  short, powerful domain names for growing businesses. avoid settling for leftover domains in well-mined generic top-level domains (gTLDs). Moreover, the it.com domain extension is an excellent choice for businesses aiming to scale globally and establish an international brand. Operating within the .com root, it.com domains ensure initial trust and seamless integration, providing businesses with a reliable and effective online presence. The extension’s inherent association with the IT community makes it an ideal choice for tech startups and projects, highlighting their affiliation with the technology sector.

This collaboration aims to grow and strengthen the flourishing domain landscape in the APAC region, providing unparalleled opportunities for businesses of any size or industry to establish an outstanding digital identity.

To learn more visit https://www.onamae.com/campaign/itcom/.

About it.com Domains

The company, it.com Domains LLC, is the official operator for the .it.com domain registry offering domains under the .it.com suffix, e.g. yourname.it.com. It is also planning to become a Registry Services Provider (RSP) in the coming round of new gTLDs planned by ICANN for 2026.

Headquartered in London, it.com Domains is committed to promoting the adoption and trusted use of the *.it.com domain space worldwide.

For more information, please visit https://get.it.com.

For media inquiries
Andrey Insarov
press@it.com
tel +447392000000 

[1] https://www.icann.org/resources/pages/registry-reports

[2] https://straitsresearch.com/report/domain-name-registrar-market/asia-pacific 

[3] https://www.gmo.jp/news/article/9057/

 

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/itcom-domains-continues-to-grow-announcing-innovative-domain-solutions-in-apac-via-japans-1-registrar-gmo-302250508.html

SOURCE it.com Domains

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.