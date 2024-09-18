AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
ZERO LATENCY VR ENTERS A NEW ERA WITH 100 VENUES WORLDWIDE AND 4 MILLION PLAYERS PUSHING THE LIMITS OF REALITY

PRNewswire September 18, 2024

Unleash your inner hero at the world’s leading free-roam VR destinations, now in 26 countries.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Zero Latency VR, the undisputed leader in immersive entertainment and the mastermind behind the largest true in-person free-roam VR network in the world, has hit a monumental milestone – 100 venues spanning the globe, with over 4 million heart-pounding VR adventures under its belt.

From its humble beginnings in Melbourne, Australia, to becoming the world’s largest free-roam VR network, Zero Latency is redefining the boundaries of reality. Since 2015, Zero Latency has been transporting players into jaw-dropping worlds where they can battle hordes of zombies, outwit futuristic robots, solve mind-bending puzzles, and conquer unimaginable realms – all with the freedom to move, explore, and dominate like never before.

Zero Latency VR - Awaken What's Within

“We are beyond thrilled to reach this incredible milestone,” said Tim Ruse, CEO at Zero Latency. “What started as an innovative idea a decade ago has evolved into an extraordinary global phenomenon. Players everywhere are discovering the unparalleled thrill and camaraderie that our games deliver. And this is just the beginning; we’re on a mission to keep pushing the envelope and bringing next-level experiences to even more players worldwide.”

Zero Latency is gearing up to launch its most ambitious experience yet: Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine VR – Defenders of Avarax. This groundbreaking adventure will plunge players into the most expansive and intricately detailed VR universe ever crafted. And with the unveiling of our new 6-player arena, even more venues around the world can add the mind-blowing excitement of Zero Latency to their entertainment lineup.

Zero Latency is on fire with blockbuster hits like Far Cry VR and Outbreak, catapulting them to impressive financial heights. The overwhelming demand for these immersive adventures has supercharged their growth, fueling an ambitious expansion plan. With a wave of new venues set to launch in the next 12-24 months and the highly anticipated Space Marine VR about to drop, Zero Latency is all in on game development and rapid progression.

Don’t miss your chance to dive into the ultimate VR experience. Find your nearest Zero Latency location and secure your ticket today at https://booking.zerolatencyvr.com/book-now. The adventure of a lifetime awaits!

ABOUT ZERO LATENCY VR:

Zero Latency VR is the global pioneer in immersive entertainment, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in location-based experiences. As the largest free-roam VR network on the planet, with 100+ cutting-edge venues across 26+ countries, Zero Latency is where thrill-seekers come to live out their wildest fantasies. Whether you’re embodying a fierce Space Marine or teaming up with friends for epic 8-player showdowns, Zero Latency delivers mind-blowing adventures that leave reality far behind.

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS & ASSETS:

Instagram and TikTok: @zerolatencyvr

LinkedIn: Zero Latency VR

Assets can be found here.

Press Contact:

Luke Mitchell
PR & Communications Manager
+61 (0) 413614412
luke.mitchell@zerolatencyvr.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/zero-latency-vr-enters-a-new-era-with-100-venues-worldwide-and-4-million-players-pushing-the-limits-of-reality-302249826.html

SOURCE Zero Latency VR

