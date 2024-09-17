AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ho Chi Minh City to host World Teqball Championships 2024

PRNewswire September 18, 2024

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Ho Chi Minh City is set to become the global epicenter of Teqball as it proudly hosts the 7th edition of the World Teqball Championships from December 4th to 8th, 2024. This prestigious event will gather the world’s best Teqball players for five days of thrilling competition in the heart of Vietnam’s financial centre.

Ho Chi Minch City will join the list of World Teqball Championships’ organisers as the sixth host Bangkok (THA), Nuremberg (GER), Gliwice (POL), Reims (FRA) and Budapest (HUN) where FITEQ’S top flight was held twice.

The World Teqball Championships 2024 will be an extraordinary event, held entirely outdoors on the iconic Nguyen Hue Square. This vibrant location, renowned for its proximity to the historic Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee City Hall, will provide a stunning backdrop for the championships. Fans and spectators can expect to experience the excitement of Teqball’s five categories: women’s & men’s singles and women’s men’s & mixed doubles in a unique and picturesque setting, fully immersed in the energy of the city.

“It is great for FITEQ to return to the Southeast Asian region after last year’s success.” emphasized Mr. Gabor Borsanyi, President of International Federation of Teqball. “Vietnam already proved how wonderful host can be in Quy Nhon and I truly believe that in the jaw-dropping Ho Chi Minh City we will witness a unique tournament.” said the co-founder of Teqball.

Vietnam has quickly become a key destination for Teqball, following the resounding success of the Teqball World Series Quy Nhon in June 2024. That event, which took place on the beautiful beaches of Quy Nhon, saw packed bleachers and enthusiastic crowds.

FITEQ is dedicated to bring together the family of Teqball, it will provide financial aid for national federations in order to create the biggest world championships ever.

“We warmly invite athletes from around the world to join us in Ho Chi Minh City for the World Teqball Championships 2024, a special occasion marking the 10th anniversary of Teqball. In addition to the high-stakes competition, the event will offer a festival-like atmosphere. Spectators will be treated to a wide array of food trucks offering local and international delicacies, and live concerts that will keep the energy high throughout World Teqball Championships 2024,” says Mrs. Pham Thi Kim An – CEO of Saigon Sport Investment Company Limited.

At World Teqball Championships 2023 which was held in Bangkok, Thailand the event was drawing a record number of players, at 211, and a record number of participating countries, at 61. As new countries joined to FITEQ in this year and Teqball’s governing body now has 156 members, the organizers expect the record to be broken.

 

SOURCE Federation Internationale de Teqball

