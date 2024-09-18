AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
DRONTECH ASIA 2024 WELCOMES INTERNATIONAL DRONE PLAYERS CUAV TECH INC., R V CONNEX CO., LTD., ST ENGINEERING AEROSPACE LTD. AND MANY MORE

PRNewswire September 18, 2024

Debut of Asia’s Premier Drone Trade Event Leads with Renown Industry Players

BANGKOK, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — DronTech Asia 2024, the international exhibition and conference in Thailand dedicated to drones and their technology, proudly announces several leading drone manufacturing and solution providing companies’ participation. The inaugural event welcomes expanded product depth and learning from across Asia including China, Singapore, Malaysia, and of course Thailand to bring more knowledge, innovations, and updates for the industry. DronTech Asia 2024 will take place 25-27 November at IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center in Muang Thong Thani, Thailand.

From UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) to UGV (unmanned ground vehicle) to USV and UUV (unmanned surface vehicles & unmanned underwater vehicles), DronTech Asia provides the rapidly growing global drone industry in Asia with a forum for business exchange, technological innovation sharing, and policy & regulation furtherment. Latest confirmed companies to showcase at DronTech Asia 2024 include:

  • CUAV Tech Inc., Ltd (China) – one of the largest open-source flight controller suppliers in China and a partner of PX4 and Ardupilot
  • Grepow Battery Co., Ltd. (China) –one of the largest LiPo battery manufacturers globally, catering to a wide range of industries, including drones, UAVs, electric vehicles, medical devices, and more.
  • Hobbywing Technology Co., Ltd. (China) – leader of high-power density brushless power systems for drones and RC models
  • R V Connex Co., Ltd. (Thailand)specialist in advanced UAV and drone technology, manufacturing, system design, and integration
  • ST Engineering Aerospace Ltd. Brand DroNet (Singapore)solution providers of DrN series drones and drone ports to provide complete unmanned drone operations
  • SYSTRONICS CO., LTD (Thailand) – leader in digital technology for over 22 years, specializing in drone enterprise solutions, drone delivery, and VTOL drones.
  • NAC Drone (Thailand) – specializing in developing innovative agriculture drones and UAV technology for the energy sector
  • Benelli Defense (Italy) – specializes in versatile, multipurpose combat shotguns designed for anti-drone operations.

These companies join the ranks of SISD (Thailand) Co., Ltd.), Thai Sky Vision Co., Ltd., J.S.T. SERVICES CO.,LTD., SwissDrones, SKYVIV, Icreativesystems, and more

Drone technologies today have immense impact across vertical markets including agriculture & forestry, defense & security, transportation, infrastructure, and entertainment. 

More than an exhibition, DronTech Asia 2024 will play host to an international conference covering the newest in drone application developments. Through DronTech Asia’s seminars, live demonstrations, and technical presentations, emerging and urgent topics related to drones including drone deployment & management, cybersecurity, AI, and end-user education & training will take shape. 

Committed to advancing the industry and its stakeholders, DronTech Asia is proudly supported by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (Depa), the Defence Technology Institute, Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau, and the Drone Association of Thailand. To learn more about DronTech Asia and to pre-register visit DronTechAsia.com

For remaining exhibiting and sponsorship opportunities contact: Pitchaon@asiandefense.com.

For media inquiries please contact: Pan@asiandefense.com

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/drontech-asia-2024-welcomes-international-drone-players-cuav-tech-inc-r-v-connex-co-ltd-st-engineering-aerospace-ltd-and-many-more-302249854.html

SOURCE DronTech Asia

