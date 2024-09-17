AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
GSMA launches maturity roadmap as telecoms industry leads the way in the deployment of responsible AI

PRNewswire September 17, 2024

The tool will help telcos adopt and measure responsible and ethical approaches to AI as the industry accesses an estimated $680 billion opportunity

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The GSMA today launches a first industry-wide Responsible AI (RAI) Maturity Roadmap  to provide telecoms operators with the tools and guidance to test and assess their responsible use of the technology.

 

GSMA Logo

 

The overall opportunity derived from the expanded use of AI within the telecoms sector is estimated by McKinsey to reach $680 billion over the next 15-20 years. The GSMA is uniting the industry in using the technology ethically and responsibly – the first time a whole sector has committed to a common approach to AI.

The roadmap, developed based on insights by McKinsey and a group of operators, will allow telecoms organisations to assess where they currently stand in terms of their existing maturity in using AI responsibly against where they want to go. It then provides clear guidance and measurement tools to help fulfil those ambitions.

Its development follows the well-established commitments of many MNOs to ensure the exploration and integration of AI within their work is done in ethical and responsible ways.

Following extensive industry consultation, the GSMA roadmap has combined these approaches with existing global regulations, recommendations and standards from international organisations including the OECD and UNESCO.

This initiative has been championed by Axiata, Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefónica and Telstra. Nineteen MNOs have already committed to using the roadmap as a way of tracking, maintaining and improving their responsible use of AI.

By providing greater clarity and a common approach to the responsible use of AI, the GSMA’s roadmap will give MNOs the confidence to commit fully to its adoption and therefore unlock the technology’s value more quickly.

Mats Granryd, Director General of the GSMA, said: “The transformative potential of AI has long been apparent but its integration in our work and our lives must be done in a responsible and transparent way for it to be truly effective and sustainable.

“Responsible AI is the right way to explore and unlock the many opportunities the technology presents, and the telecoms industry is proud to lead the way as the first sector to commit to this approach – we hope others will follow our example.”

