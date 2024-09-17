Metabolon Expands Integrated Bioinformatics Platform to Include Advanced Statistical Analysis Tool

New tool plays a critical role in supporting complex multiomic research initiatives by helping scientists design and execute customized statistical analyses

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Metabolon, Inc., the global leader in providing metabolomics solutions advancing a wide variety of life science research, diagnostic, therapeutic development, and precision medicine applications, today announced the much-anticipated launch of an advanced statistical analysis tool within the company’s bioinformatics platform.

Researchers handling large sample datasets struggle to filter out unnecessary data and focus on what’s critical. Metabolon’s new statistical analysis tool helps researchers build and compare different statistical models, upload and manage metadata, remove outliers, test hypotheses, and visualize results with the goal of uncovering new multiomic insights that might be missed with raw data alone.

“As your research expands, this new statistical tool supports further hypothesis testing and advanced analyses like outlier removal, modifying metadata, and running statistical tests such as T-tests and ANOVAs, all through an easy, step-by-step process,” said Ro Hastie, President & CEO at Metabolon. “Designed by popular demand and with significant customer input, we’re confident researchers will love the power and fidelity of Metabolon’s new statistical analysis tool!”

Metabolon’s new statistical analysis tool includes the following functionality:

Flexible Analysis Design: Create and modify sophisticated statistical analyses to align with your study requirements. Build new statistical models and test different hypotheses side by side, ensuring adaptability and control throughout your research process.

Create and modify sophisticated statistical analyses to align with your study requirements. Build new statistical models and test different hypotheses side by side, ensuring adaptability and control throughout your research process. Dynamic Metadata Integration: Upload and update sample metadata, customize column names, and modify metadata values, directly influencing the resultant analyses and visual outputs. This ensures accuracy and relevance as new data or hypotheses emerge.

Upload and update sample metadata, customize column names, and modify metadata values, directly influencing the resultant analyses and visual outputs. This ensures accuracy and relevance as new data or hypotheses emerge. Data Outlier Control: Not all data is relevant to your research, and some data may hinder the identification of common traits among sample groups. Select samples for exclusion, refining your analysis by focusing on high-impact trends and reducing statistical noise.

Not all data is relevant to your research, and some data may hinder the identification of common traits among sample groups. Select samples for exclusion, refining your analysis by focusing on high-impact trends and reducing statistical noise. Results Visualization: View statistical results across all bioinformatics platform visualization tools, allowing immediate interpretation and decision-making.

View statistical results across all bioinformatics platform visualization tools, allowing immediate interpretation and decision-making. Scientific Traceability: As your research evolves, automatically record all analyses and metadata modifications so you can easily explain your discovery process and share findings.

To learn more about Metabolon’s Integrated Bioinformatics Platform, please visit: https://www.metabolon.com/bioinformatics/

About Metabolon

Metabolon, Inc. is the global leader in metabolomics, with a mission to deliver biochemical data and insights that expand and accelerate the impact of life sciences research and complement other ‘omics’ technologies. With more than 20 years, 10,000+ projects, 3,000+ publications, and ISO 9001:2015, CLIA, and CAP certifications, Metabolon has developed industry-leading scientific, technology, and bioinformatics techniques. Metabolon’s Global Discovery Panel is powered by the world’s largest proprietary metabolomics reference library. Metabolon’s industry-leading data and translational science expertise help customers and partners address some of the most challenging and pressing questions in the life sciences, accelerating research and enhancing development success. The company offers scalable, customizable multiomics solutions, including metabolomics and lipidomics, that support customer needs from discovery through clinical trials and product life-cycle management. For more information, please visit www.metabolon.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Metabolomics

Metabolomics, the large-scale study of all small molecules in a biological system, is the only ‘omics technology that provides a complete current-state functional readout of a biological system. Metabolomics helps researchers see beyond the genetic variation of individuals, capturing the combined impact of genetic and external factors such as the effect of drugs, diet, lifestyle, and the microbiome on human health. By measuring thousands of discrete chemical signals that form biological pathways in the body, metabolomics can reveal important biomarkers, enabling a better understanding of a drug’s mechanism of action, pharmacodynamics, and safety profile, as well as individual responses to therapy.

