AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2024 Celebrates Taiwan’s Trailblazers in Inclusive Entrepreneurship

PRNewswire September 17, 2024

SINGAPORE, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2024 proudly celebrated Taiwan’s leading business leaders and enterprises driving the future of inclusive entrepreneurship. In an exclusive ceremony held on 13th September at the Grand Hyatt, Taipei, industry leaders were honored for their outstanding contributions to fostering diverse, equitable, and innovative business practices. Organized by regional NGO Enterprise Asia, the APEA is Asia’s largest award networking platform, spanning 16 markets annually. Under the theme “Celebrating Inclusive Entrepreneurship”, the 2024 Awards recognize visionary business leaders whose initiatives and strategies have actively contributed to the realization of an inclusive entrepreneurship ecosystem in Taiwan.

The award recipients were selected from over 150 nominees through a rigorous evaluation process by a jury of prominent judges across four categories: Master Entrepreneur, Inspirational Brand, Fast Enterprise, and Corporate Excellence.

Since 2007, the Awards has been organized all over the region with past recipients comprising Taiwan’s Douglas Tong Hsu, Hong Kong’s Francis Lui and Lawrence Ho, TTC Vietnam’s Dang Van Thanh, Thailand’s Supaluck Ampuj, Cuckoo Malaysia’s Hoe Kian Choon, Indonesia’s Hary Tanoesoedibjo and Mochtar Riady, India’s Adi Godrej, and the Philippines’ Dennis Anthony Uy.

Dr. Fong Chan Onn, Chairman of Enterprise Asia, expressed in his welcome speech that “We stand at a pivotal moment where the entrepreneurial spirit can act as a powerful catalyst for change. By championing inclusive entrepreneurship, we can address social inequalities, create jobs, and foster resilient communities. Our collective efforts can lead to a future where entrepreneurship is not just a privilege for the few, but an opportunity for many.”

Among the notable awardees are Fwusow Industry Co., Ltd.’s Chairman Yau-Kuen Hung, Excellence Optoelectronics Inc.’s President Huang, Fang-Yue, and Qisda Corporation’s President Joe Huang, who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to fostering diversity and equal opportunities within the entrepreneurial landscape through championing inclusivity and creating pathways for various individuals to thrive in the business world.

Further outstanding awardees include Golden Insurance Brokers Co., Ltd. under the Fast Enterprise category, CPC Corporation, Taiwan and Wincomm Corporation under the Inspirational Brand category, and Pacific SOGO Department Stores Co., Ltd. and Raydium Semiconductor Corporation under the Corporate Excellence category.

The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2024 Taiwan Chapter is supported by the Strategic Public Relations Group (SPRG) and Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy (TAISE), with KPMG Taiwan as the Official Assurance Partner. PR Newswire is the Official News Release Distribution Partner, and Commercial Times, Dailywire.asia, and SME Magazine are the Media Partners.

AWARD RECIPIENT LIST OF THE ASIA PACIFIC ENTERPRISE AWARDS 2024 TAIWAN CHAPTER

MASTER ENTREPRENEUR CATEGORY

NAME

COMPANY

INDUSTRY

LAI WEN CHANG

 

CHAIRMAN

ALLJACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

MANUFACTURING

LAI HUNG

 

FOUNDER & CHAIRMAN

ARTISTIC BIOMEDICAL LIMITED COMPANY

HEALTHCARE, PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY

LINDA LU

 

CHAIRMAN

AWESOME GROUP

EDUCATION & TRAINING

KAI-LUN HUANG

 

CHAIRMAN & CEO

BAUSEN INC.

BUILDING MATERIALS

HUANG, SHIH-CHUN

 

CHAIRMAN

CHAINSEA INFORMATION INTEGRATION CO., LTD.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS & ICT

LEE SHUN-CHIN

 

CHAIRMAN & STANDING DIRECTOR

CPC CORPORATION, TAIWAN

OIL & GAS

ANDY SU

 

CHAIRMAN & CEO

DARFON ELECTRONICS CORP.

MANUFACTURING

HUANG, FANG-YUE

 

PRESIDENT

EXCELLENCE OPTOELECTRONICS INC.

AUTOMOTIVE

DR. YUNG-CHANG CHANG

 

MANAGING DIRECTOR

FAR EASTERN ELECTRONIC TOLL COLLECTION CO., LTD.

TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS

RICK LIAO

 

CHAIRMAN

FORESTAR BROKERAGE CO., LTD.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

YAU-KUEN HUNG

 

CHAIRMAN

FWUSOW INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

FOOD & BEVERAGE

CHANG, CHIH-CHIANG

 

CEO

GLORY TECHNOLOGY SERVICE INC.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS & ICT

WILLIAM TSAI

 

GENERAL MANAGER

GOLDEN INSURANCE BROKERS CO., LTD.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

EDWARD HSIEH

 

CHAIRMAN

HD RENEWABLE ENERGY CO., LTD

ENERGY

CHEN, YING-CHIH

 

CEO

HUSHAN AUTOPARTS INC.

AUTOMOTIVE

WAYNE YANG

 

GENERAL MANAGER

IV TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.

MANUFACTURING

CHENG, CHENG-KUN

 

PRESIDENT

NAN HOANG TRAFFIC INSTRUMENT CO., LTD.

MANUFACTURING

SHU-CHEN CHEN

 

GENERAL MANAGER

NEFFUL INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PTE. LTD., TAIWAN BRANCH

DIRECT SELLING

JOE HUANG

 

PRESIDENT

QISDA CORPORATION

MANUFACTURING

HERMIT YK HUANG

 

CHAIRMAN & CEO

RAYDIUM SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

SEMICONDUCTOR

CHENG HSIEN WU

 

CHAIRMAN

YUAN JIN CHUANG ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

FOOD & BEVERAGE

 

 

FAST ENTERPRISE CATEGORY

COMPANY

INDUSTRY

FORESTAR BROKERAGE CO., LTD.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

GOLDEN INSURANCE BROKERS CO., LTD.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

IV TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.

MANUFACTURING

PRESIDENT INFORMATION CORP.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS & ICT

 

 

INSPIRATIONAL BRAND CATEGORY

COMPANY

INDUSTRY

ARTISTIC BIOMEDICAL LIMITED COMPANY

HEALTHCARE, PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY

AWESOME GROUP

EDUCATION & TRAINING

CNC-TAKANG CO., LTD.

TRADING & WHOLESALING

CPC CORPORATION, TAIWAN

OIL & GAS

H2U CORPORATION

PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES

NAN HOANG TRAFFIC INSTRUMENT CO., LTD.

MANUFACTURING

WINCOMM CORPORATION

MANUFACTURING

 

 

CORPORATE EXCELLENCE CATEGORY

COMPANY

INDUSTRY

ACE EDULINK CO., LTD.

EDUCATION & TRAINING

ALLJACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

MANUFACTURING

CHAINSEA INFORMATION INTEGRATION CO., LTD.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS & ICT

EXCELLENCE OPTOELECTRONICS INC.

AUTOMOTIVE

FARADAY TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

SEMICONDUCTOR

GREENFILTEC.LTD

SEMICONDUCTOR

GREENYN BIOTECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

MANUFACTURING

HUSHAN AUTOPARTS INC.

AUTOMOTIVE

NEFFUL INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PTE. LTD., TAIWAN BRANCH

DIRECT SELLING

PACIFIC SOGO DEPARTMENT STORES CO., LTD.

RETAIL

RAYDIUM SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

SEMICONDUCTOR

SHIN KONG LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

TAI FUNG TRADING CO., LTD.

ENERGY

UNIVERGY SOLAR

ENERGY

YUAN JIN CHUANG ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

FOOD & BEVERAGE

 

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are an investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplift the economic status of people across Asia, and ensure a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region’s most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/ regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/asia-pacific-enterprise-awards-apea-2024-celebrates-taiwans-trailblazers-in-inclusive-entrepreneurship-302250107.html

SOURCE Enterprise Asia

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.