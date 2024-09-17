A DECADE OF FUN: MOXY HOTELS CELEBRATES 10TH ANNIVERSARY WITH SPIRITED EXPANSION IN ASIA PACIFIC

SINGAPORE, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The bold and playful brand known for its vibrant social spaces and spirited service, Moxy Hotels, a part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this September. Since its inception in 2014 with the first Moxy Hotel opening in Milan, Moxy has redefined the hotel experience by challenging the status quo and creating a lighthearted, social atmosphere for modern travelers. Over the past decade, Moxy has become synonymous with fun and innovation in the hospitality industry, consistently pushing the boundaries of traditional hotel stays. From checking in at the bar with a complimentary cocktail to enjoying interactive lobby spaces that transition seamlessly from morning to night, Moxy has always put the guest experience at the forefront. Functional and fun, the brand’s playful design, smart guest rooms, and buzzing social spaces have made it a favorite among travelers who crave a lively and immersive stay.

“As Moxy celebrates this significant milestone, the brand remains committed to its mission of providing a fun, dynamic, and stylish hotel experience tailored for the next-gen ‘always-on’ guests. Designed for those who are young at heart and on the hunt for new experiences, Moxy offers a playful and engaging environment at an approachable price point without sacrificing style. With plans for further expansion and exciting new initiatives on the horizon, Moxy is set to continue its journey as a disruptor in the select service space,” said John Toomey, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Marriott International, Asia Pacific excluding China.

The Moxy Experience:

Innovative Check-In Experience : At Moxy Hotels, the bar serves a dual purpose as the check-in area, and guests are welcomed with a complimentary cocktail, setting the tone for a fun and memorable stay.

: At Moxy Hotels, the bar serves a dual purpose as the check-in area, and guests are welcomed with a complimentary cocktail, setting the tone for a fun and memorable stay. Moxy Hookups: Moxy puts a fresh new twist on the expected hotel amenities with Moxy ‘Hookups’, creative, social perks gifted randomly to guests daily.

Moxy puts a fresh new twist on the expected hotel amenities with Moxy ‘Hookups’, creative, social perks gifted randomly to guests daily. Moxy Pickups: In addition to the fresh items prepared by the Moxy Crew, the grab and go style pick-ups station offers guests additional options around the clock. A curated selection of items fill the intentionally styled retail space.

In addition to the fresh items prepared by the Moxy Crew, the grab and go style pick-ups station offers guests additional options around the clock. A curated selection of items fill the intentionally styled retail space. Social-Forward Spaces : Moxy’s lobbies are designed to be the social heart of the hotel, encouraging guests to mingle and connect. From live music, to pop-up shops, dance parties and bar takeovers, Moxy Hotels around the world have their own lobby activations to keep them buzzing.

: Moxy’s lobbies are designed to be the social heart of the hotel, encouraging guests to mingle and connect. From live music, to pop-up shops, dance parties and bar takeovers, Moxy Hotels around the world have their own lobby activations to keep them buzzing. Smart and Stylish Rooms : Moxy’s guest rooms are compact yet cleverly designed, offering everything travelers need for a comfortable stay. One of these is the Signature peg wall, a versatile wall feature to maximize space and functionality in all rooms, allowing guests to hang clothes and other items.

: Moxy’s guest rooms are compact yet cleverly designed, offering everything travelers need for a comfortable stay. One of these is the Signature peg wall, a versatile wall feature to maximize space and functionality in all rooms, allowing guests to hang clothes and other items. Unique Digital Guestbook : Moxy was one of the first brands to leverage user-generated content into a digital interactive platform at each property, creating a unique and engaging guest experience. With the user generated content, Moxy Hotels are able to provide recommendations for travelers by fellow travelers and locals alike.

: Moxy was one of the first brands to leverage user-generated content into a digital interactive platform at each property, creating a unique and engaging guest experience. With the user generated content, Moxy Hotels are able to provide recommendations for travelers by fellow travelers and locals alike. Global Footprint: With over 135 properties in 29 countries, Moxy continues to expand its playful spirit across the globe.

Since the debut of Moxy Bandung in 2017, the first Moxy Hotel in Asia Pacific, Moxy has significantly expanded its presence in the region over the past twelve months. The brand has entered key markets including Australia, India, Thailand, and Malaysia, with five new hotels having been added to the portfolio through 2024. These new properties offer guests the chance to experience Moxy’s spirited service and vibrant atmosphere in some of the most exciting destinations. From lively lobbies to rooftop bars, these new hotels provide dynamic spaces where guests can socialize, work, and play. Each property incorporates unique design elements that reflect the local culture and community, ensuring a distinctive and authentic experience.

Moxy Sydney Airport: The award-winning Moxy Sydney Airport is a chic and modern hotel located in the Sydney Airport precinct where guests are greeted at Bar Moxy with a complimentary signature cocktail upon check-in. The hotel features smartly designed compact rooms with high-speed Wi-Fi, plush bedding, spacious walk-in showers, and Chromecast. Guests can also relax in the stylish lounge, complete with social spaces and games like ping-pong and skeeball.

Moxy Bengaluru Airport Prestige Tech Cloud: Situated in Devanahalli Business Park, Moxy Bengaluru Airport Prestige Tech Cloud offers vibrant social spaces and modern amenities. The hotel features naturally lit banquet spaces with views of the hotel grounds, a pool, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Guests can explore local attractions such as Nandi Hills, the ISKON Temple and St. Mary Basilica. The 128 rooms and suites are well equipped providing a playful and comfortable stay.

Moxy Bangkok Ratchaprasong: Moxy Bangkok Ratchaprasong, the first Moxy Hotel in Thailand, and the largest in Asia Pacific, is strategically located near Chit Lom BTS station. The hotel boasts 504 chic rooms, a top-notch gym, and lively events. Guests can enjoy stylish communal spaces, a bustling bar and restaurant, and a playful atmosphere perfect for both work and play. The central location provides easy access to shopping, dining, and iconic attractions.

Moxy Putrajaya: Located in IOI Resort City, Moxy Putrajaya offers a stylish work-stay experience. The hotel is surrounded by a shopping mall, sports center, and golf course, and is a short drive from Kuala Lumpur International Airport. Guests can enjoy buzzing bars, communal spaces, and Insta-worthy moments. The Sky Bar on the 18th floor offers 180-degree views, while the Plug and Meet gathering spaces provide ergonomic chairs, large writing walls, and 55-inch TVs.

Moxy Solo: Experience the vibrant city vibes at Moxy Solo, Central Java’s newest hotspot. Located on Slamet Riyadi Street, steps away from Pura Mangkunegaran and Solo’s heritage and dining destinations, guests can enjoy the state-of-the-art gym, edgy bars, dynamic events, and rooftop views. With 108 stylish rooms and playful hangout spots, Moxy Solo is a perfect blend of work and play.

Moxy Mumbai Andheri West: The latest addition to the Moxy family, Moxy Mumbai Andheri West, brings the brand’s playful and vibrant atmosphere to one of India’s most dynamic cities. Guests can expect lively social spaces, modern amenities, and a welcoming environment designed for the young at heart.

