MediSun Energy Teams Up with EEIC to Strengthen UAE’s Water Security and Advance Sustainable Energy Solutions

SINGAPORE, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — MediSun Energy, a leader in pioneering osmotic (blue) energy technology, is thrilled to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Emirates Electrical and Instrumentation Company (EEIC), a Ghobash Group Enterprise. This strategic collaboration appoints EEIC as the exclusive distributor of MediSun’s WEGen technologies across the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

MediSun’s WEGen technology offers cutting-edge solutions to address the UAE’s pressing energy and environmental needs. Utilizing Reverse Electrodialysis (RED) technology, WEGen efficiently converts saltwater into electricity, significantly enhancing energy efficiency. This innovative approach not only produces clean energy but also reduces overall energy consumption, aligning with the UAE’s long-term sustainability goals.

Additionally, WEGen technology incorporates Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) and zero brine production, effectively capturing carbon emissions and eliminating harmful brine waste. This contributes to achieving net-zero carbon emissions, further supporting the UAE’s commitment to environmental sustainability. MediSun’s dedication to clean energy innovation is helping the region move closer to its sustainability targets.

Dusun Kim, CEO of MediSun Energy, stated: “Collaborating with EEIC marks a pivotal moment for MediSun Energy. Their extensive experience and robust market presence in the UAE will be instrumental in advancing our mission to provide cutting-edge and sustainable energy solutions. We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration will create.”

Hagop Dermosessian, General Manager, at Emirates Electrical & Instrumentation Company (EEIC) & GCG Engineering Services, added: “Our collaborative efforts will help to stimulate the future of sustainable water brine management in the UAE. Leveraging our core competencies to deliver innovative and efficient solutions is an exciting step to protect the wider environment and mitigate the effects of costly RO systems. Our collaboration with MediSun Energy as their exclusive distributor for the UAE and our expertise spanning over 2 decades reflect our dedication to delivering comprehensive solutions in the renewable energy field.”

Together, EEIC and MediSun Energy are positioned to lead the transformation of water security in the UAE, demonstrating a shared commitment to environmental stewardship and technological advancement.

About MediSun Energy

MediSun Energy is a technology-driven company dedicated to advancing clean and efficient energy solutions. Our innovative WEGen technology utilises osmotic power to enhance energy efficiency in water desalination and to generate renewable energy. Committed to a net-carbon neutral future, we strive to deliver practical, sustainable solutions that align with our vision of a world powered by clean and green energy.

About EEIC

Established in 2002, Emirates Electrical & Instrumentation Company (EEIC) – A Ghobash Group Enterprise, takes pride in being a leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company in the UAE, With over 500 specialists and cutting-edge technology, EEIC excels in mechanical, electrical, instrumentation and control systems, undertaking complex projects across various sectors such as Oil & gas, Energy, Power, Utilities, Water Treatment & Management, and Smart Infrastructure. EEIC’s clients include ADNOC, government entities, semi-government organizations, and leading EPC contractors. The company is focused on renewable sustainable energy solutions, aiming to be a top contractor and employer in its industry.

